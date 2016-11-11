Thanksgiving Sweet Potato Recipes

Sometimes the simplest holiday sides are the ones we return to again and again. Like this delicious combination of cubed sweet potatoes, slicked with butter, ground ginger, and nutmeg, and roasted until golden and tender. The warm spices fill your kitchen with delightful scents and imbue the dish with the classic flavors of fall. Best of all, the whole thing requires less than 5 minutes of prep time and can be made entirely on one baking sheet—which means fewer dishes for you to worry about washing. Pair the potatoes with roast chicken (or turkey!) and a green salad, and you have an autumn supper the family will ask for over and over.



Get the recipe: Roasted Sweet Potatoes