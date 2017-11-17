Our Ultimate Last-Minute Thanksgiving Survival Guide

Thanksgiving dinner is less than 12 hours away, and suddenly you realize—the bird’s still sitting in the freezer. Before you panic, follow our chemistry-backed quick defrosting trick, below. Holiday saved.

The secret to a fast defrost: submerge the turkey in a bowl of cold water in the fridge, rather than setting it on a shelf. Water is a better conductor of heat than air, so the bird will warm up more quickly, according to Robert L. Wolke, professor emeritus of chemistry at the University of Pittsburgh and the author of What Einstein Told His Cook 2 ($26, amazon.com). If you’re thawing a fully-frozen turkey, allow about a half hour per pound, and switch out the water every 30 minutes. No matter how desperate you get, resist the urge to thaw the turkey at room temperature or dunk it in a hot bath. Doing so will cause the outer layers of meat to become a breeding ground for bacteria.