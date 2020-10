Sure, Thanksgiving might be mostly about the turkey, stuffing, and mashed potatoes, but that doesn’t mean you should skip the greens. Thanksgiving salads are a fresh counterpoint to all of the carb-heavy plates. And when you’ve got an exciting salad selection picked out, eating veggies won’t feel dutiful. You need something that’s light with interesting texture and color to stand up to all of the other healthy dishes. You also need something with a bit of structure that won’t wilt immediately, especially if you do Thanksgiving family style.Luckily, each of these 10 options fits the bill. And, as an added bonus, each one is also make-ahead . Take our Shaved Brussels Sprouts with manchego and almonds–you can assemble the entire dish the day ahead, and the Brussels won’t brown or turn soggy during the meal. Our grilled radicchio salad with goat cheese, thyme, and grapes has smoky, tangy, salty, and sweet components. It’s balanced and complex and won’t be shoved to the far corner of the dinner table. Several of our other salads have sweet-tart elements in them like apples, citrus segments, and pomegranate seeds. Think about it: These flavors are in cranberry sauce, too, and pair exceptionally well with roasted meat. You might even be compelled to add some of these options to your regular weeknight dinner rotation.