9 Thanksgiving Quotes That Will Make You Feel Grateful
As Thanksgiving nears, you're definitely looking forward to gorging yourself on delicious food, spending quality family time catching up with your cousins who live far away, drinking more wine than your parents normally condone, and getting a good, old-fashioned, tryptophan-induced night's sleep. In the days leading up to Turkey Day, you've probably been seeing a lot of Thanksgiving quotes floating around the internet and on social media—perfect for a little inspiration for the Thanksgiving dinner toast, and maybe even a laugh.
In addition to feasting and gathering family members from every corner of the country, many Thanksgiving traditions include some form of expressing gratitude—this holiday is a day for giving thanks, after all. Whether your Turkey Day crew is the type to go one-by-one around the table to share what each person is thankful for or the host or hostess makes a speech for the entire group, you've probably been doing at least some reflection of your own on what you feel thankful for. (If you haven't considered the topic yet, here's a list of 111 things to be thankful for this year.) Thanksgiving quotes are also a great source of inspiration; chances are, one out there can help you express exactly how you feel.
From the words of modern-day icons to great authors of long ago, look no further for help getting into the thanks-giving spirit so you can start brainstorming your own list of things to be thankful for. These nine Thanksgiving quotes will evoke nostalgia to warm your heart and amp up your sentimental side, reminding you how much in your life you appreciate. Before you know it, your gratefulness will be overflowing and you'll be the first family member tapping your wine glass to make a toast at Thanksgiving dinner. (OK, maybe the quotes won't turn you into an ambitious public speaker, but they'll definitely inspire you).
Oprah Winfrey
"Be thankful for what you have; you'll end up having more. If you concentrate on what you don't have, you will never, ever have enough."
Dalai Lama
"When you practice gratefulness, there is a sense of respect towards others."
John F. Kennedy
"As we express our gratitude, we must never forget that the highest appreciation is not to utter words, but to live by them."
George Bernard Shaw
"There is no love sincerer than the love of food."
Julia Roberts
"The older you get, the more fragile you understand life to be. I think that's good motivation for getting out of bed joyfully each day."
J.K. Rowling
"I think you have a moral responsibility when you've been given far more than you need, to do wise things with it and give intelligently."
Willie Nelson
"When I started counting my blessings, my whole life turned around."
“To the young people here, and the young people out there: do not ever let anyone ever make you feel like you don’t matter, or like you don’t have a place in our American story—because you do. And you have a right to be exactly who you are. But I also want to be very clear: this right isn’t just handed to you. No, this right has to be earned every single day. You cannot take your freedoms for granted.”
Dorothy, "Wizard of Oz"
"There's no place like home."