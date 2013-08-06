9 Thanksgiving Quotes That Will Make You Feel Grateful

As Thanksgiving nears, you're definitely looking forward to gorging yourself on delicious food, spending quality family time catching up with your cousins who live far away, drinking more wine than your parents normally condone, and getting a good, old-fashioned, tryptophan-induced night's sleep. In the days leading up to Turkey Day, you've probably been seeing a lot of Thanksgiving quotes floating around the internet and on social media—perfect for a little inspiration for the Thanksgiving dinner toast, and maybe even a laugh.

In addition to feasting and gathering family members from every corner of the country, many Thanksgiving traditions include some form of expressing gratitude—this holiday is a day for giving thanks, after all. Whether your Turkey Day crew is the type to go one-by-one around the table to share what each person is thankful for or the host or hostess makes a speech for the entire group, you've probably been doing at least some reflection of your own on what you feel thankful for. (If you haven't considered the topic yet, here's a list of 111 things to be thankful for this year.) Thanksgiving quotes are also a great source of inspiration; chances are, one out there can help you express exactly how you feel.

From the words of modern-day icons to great authors of long ago, look no further for help getting into the thanks-giving spirit so you can start brainstorming your own list of things to be thankful for. These nine Thanksgiving quotes will evoke nostalgia to warm your heart and amp up your sentimental side, reminding you how much in your life you appreciate. Before you know it, your gratefulness will be overflowing and you'll be the first family member tapping your wine glass to make a toast at Thanksgiving dinner. (OK, maybe the quotes won't turn you into an ambitious public speaker, but they'll definitely inspire you).

