6 Clever Items to Simplify Your Life, Thanksgiving Edition
Sponge Cleaner
Tackling a dirty sink is less worrisome with this sponge cleaner. Insert a sponge to zap odor-causing bacteria in no time.
To buy: Starting at $30, bedbathandbeyond.com.
Featured November 2014
Poultry Lifter
In one swift motion, this tool helps you gracefully (and single-handedly) transfer a 20-pound bird from pan to platter.
To buy: $10, oxo.com.
Reusable Cooking Sheets
Like the Everlasting Gobstopper of baking, these cooking sheets line pans and wipe down easily so you’ll never have to scrape off baked-on bits.
To buy: $13 for 2.84 square feet, cookina.co.
Quad Kitchen Timer With Whiteboard
If you can handle four dishes at once, your timer should be able to as well! Use this handy gadget to keep track of everything you’re cooking this Thanksgiving. Set four unique alarms, and even pen notes or reminders on the accompanying whiteboard.
To buy: $15, amazon.com.
Airhelp
Flight canceled or delayed? Distract yourself (productively) with this free app to learn if you’re eligible for compensation. If so, AirHelp petitions the airline and follows up on your behalf. In return, AirHelp gets 25 percent of the reimbursement. Once you’ve filed a claim, the app keeps you in the loop with ongoing updates.
Insulated Carrier
Consider this a low-tech version of the slow cooker. Just place a pot that has reached the boiling point inside, and your dish is gradually cooked to perfection while you’re on the road.
To buy: $50, amazon.com.
