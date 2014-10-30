6 Clever Items to Simplify Your Life, Thanksgiving Edition

By Real Simple
Updated October 30, 2014
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.
amazon.com
Real Simple’s mission, through its 14 years, has been to simplify your life with smart finds like these.
Sponge Cleaner

bedbathandbeyond.com

Tackling a dirty sink is less worrisome with this sponge cleaner. Insert a sponge to zap odor-causing bacteria in no time.

To buy: Starting at $30, bedbathandbeyond.com.

Featured November 2014

Poultry Lifter

oxo.com

In one swift motion, this tool helps you gracefully (and single-handedly) transfer a 20-pound bird from pan to platter.

To buy: $10, oxo.com.

Reusable Cooking Sheets

cookina.co

Like the Everlasting Gobstopper of baking, these cooking sheets line pans and wipe down easily so you’ll never have to scrape off baked-on bits.

To buy: $13 for 2.84 square feet, cookina.co.

Quad Kitchen Timer With Whiteboard

amazon.com

If you can handle four dishes at once, your timer should be able to as well! Use this handy gadget to keep track of everything you’re cooking this Thanksgiving. Set four unique alarms, and even pen notes or reminders on the accompanying whiteboard.

To buy: $15, amazon.com.

Airhelp

itunes.apple.com

Flight canceled or delayed? Distract yourself (productively) with this free app to learn if you’re eligible for compensation. If so, AirHelp petitions the airline and follows up on your behalf. In return, AirHelp gets 25 percent of the reimbursement. Once you’ve filed a claim, the app keeps you in the loop with ongoing updates.

Insulated Carrier

amazon.com

Consider this a low-tech version of the slow cooker. Just place a pot that has reached the boiling point inside, and your dish is gradually cooked to perfection while you’re on the road.

To buy: $50, amazon.com.

