4 Step-By-Step Thanksgiving Place Cards
Kumquat Kabob
Step 1:
Thread 4 or 5 kumquats onto a wooden skewer.
Step 2: Write a guest’s name on a strip of paper. Curl the paper by running a scissor blade along its length.
Step 3: Coil the paper curl around the kumquats.
Monogrammed Gilded Pear
Step 1:
Place an adhesive initial on a pear. (Buy alphabet stickers at 123stitch.com.)
Step 2: Spray with gold spray paint. (Try GoldChrome by Montana Gold at amazon.com.)
Step 3: Let dry about 1 hour. Carefully peel off stencil.
Wrapped Apple
Step 1:
Wrap a thin gold cord (available at craft stores) around an apple several times.
Step 2: Tie in a knot in the back of the apple.
Step 3: Slip a piece of paper with a guest’s name under the cord in front.
Fragrant Herb Bouquet
Step 1:
Tie together sprigs of oregano, rosemary, and sage (or any fresh herbs).
Step 2: Fold a piece of paper and cut an arc (half the “leaf”); unfold.
Step 3: Write a guest’s name on the leaf and tuck into the herbs.