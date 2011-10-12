4 Step-By-Step Thanksgiving Place Cards

By Andra Chantim and Julia Edelstein
Updated November 07, 2017
After putting much time, sweat, and possible tears into the holiday feast, it's only natural to want to make your table presentation just as spectacular. Personalize place settings and show guests to their seats with these four stunning and easy-to-make ideas.
Kumquat Kabob

Step 1:

Thread 4 or 5 kumquats onto a wooden skewer.

Step 2: Write a guest’s name on a strip of paper. Curl the paper by running a scissor blade along its length.

Step 3: Coil the paper curl around the kumquats.

Monogrammed Gilded Pear

Step 1:

Place an adhesive initial on a pear. (Buy alphabet stickers at 123stitch.com.)

Step 2: Spray with gold spray paint. (Try GoldChrome by Montana Gold at amazon.com.)

Step 3: Let dry about 1 hour. Carefully peel off stencil.

Wrapped Apple

Step 1:

Wrap a thin gold cord (available at craft stores) around an apple several times.

Step 2: Tie in a knot in the back of the apple.

Step 3: Slip a piece of paper with a guest’s name under the cord in front.

Fragrant Herb Bouquet

Step 1:

Tie together sprigs of oregano, rosemary, and sage (or any fresh herbs).

Step 2: Fold a piece of paper and cut an arc (half the “leaf”); unfold.

Step 3: Write a guest’s name on the leaf and tuck into the herbs.

