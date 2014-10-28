This dram-com is packed full of jokes that never get old. Neal Page, played by Steve Martin, wants one thing: to get home for Thanksgiving. But after his flight is canceled, he winds up stuck with an obnoxious shower curtain ring salesman, played by John Candy, traveling home to Chicago. Even though the odds seem set against them, the two end up learning a lot from each other as they journey to the Midwest.

