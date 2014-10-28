7 Thanksgiving Movies to Watch This Turkey Day
Planes, Trains and Automobiles
This dram-com is packed full of jokes that never get old. Neal Page, played by Steve Martin, wants one thing: to get home for Thanksgiving. But after his flight is canceled, he winds up stuck with an obnoxious shower curtain ring salesman, played by John Candy, traveling home to Chicago. Even though the odds seem set against them, the two end up learning a lot from each other as they journey to the Midwest.
A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving
Nothing says "Thanksgiving" like this holiday classic. Kids will enjoy the heartwarming story of Charlie Brown struggling to prepare Thanksgiving dinner for Peppermint Patty and her friends, who invited themselves over for dinner. And parents, who probably grew up with the film, will be transported back to their childhoods as Snoopy, Linus, Charlie Brown, and Woodstock throw the feast together.
Home for the Holidays
After losing her job and learning that her daughter will be spending Thanksgiving with her boyfriend instead of her family, everything that could go wrong does when Holly Hunter's character Claudia heads to her parents house for Thanksgiving. Her dysfunctional family brings plenty of laughs as they all come together for the holiday.
Pieces of April
April, played by Katie Holmes, invites her estranged family to Thanksgiving when she finds out that her mother is being treated for an advanced stage of cancer. Dinner starts off rocky when April discovers her oven doesn't work, but she does everything she can to make sure the family meal is a success.
Dutch
In an effort to get to know his girlfriend's son, Dutch, played by Ed O'Neill, offers to drive him from prep school in Georgia to home in Chicago for Thanksgiving. On the journey, Dutch quickly learns that his girlfriend's son isn't his biggest fan—and that it's going to take a lot more than a couple of tanks of gas to get home.
Hannah and Her Sisters
In this Woody Allen movie, a whole lot of family drama happens between the span of two Thanksgivings. Hannah, played by Mia Farrow, watches as her husband falls in love with one sister, while her ex-husband rekindles a romance with her other sister. Although more of a drama than a comedy, Hannah's hypochondriac ex provides some comic relief and Allen's wit is sprinkled throughout.
Miracle on 34th Street
This 1940s film opens at the Thanksgiving Day Parade, when events director Dorris, played by Maureen O'Hara, is in desperate need of a new Santa Clause actor. Little does she know that the real Kris Kringle is about to take on the role. What better way to transition from Thanksgiving to the holidays than with this Christmas classic?
