Family Thanksgiving Menu Ideas From the Real Simple Editors
Garlic Butter Turkey
“My father came up with this incredibly easy recipe when he was in graduate school with a houseful of hungry guests. You can’t go wrong with lots of butter and garlic, he reasoned. He was right, and the dish has been the centerpiece of our family’s celebration ever since.” —Lygeia Grace, senior editor
Giblet Gravy
“The homemade turkey-giblet stock in this gravy adds a richness and dimension that you can’t get with regular chicken broth. Start cooking it while the turkey roasts and you’ll be ready to go when the bird is out of the oven.” —L. G.
Sausage and Walnut Stuffing
“Stuffing can get predictable, but not this version from my mom, who loads it up with sausage and, less expectedly, nuts. You can customize it to your taste. My mom often uses walnuts, but it’s delicious with pecans, too.” —Lindsay Hunt, food assistant
Sour Cream Mashed Potatoes
“My husband is a purist when it comes to food. Despite my career, he’s not remotely into ‘interesting’ or ‘surprising’ dishes, especially at Thanksgiving. A couple of years ago, in a state of culinary rebellion, I mixed some sour cream into the mashed potatoes. Miraculously, they weren’t pushed aside on his plate or criticized. Celebrate the small victories, right?” —Allie Lewis Clapp, food director
Roasted Brussels Sprouts With Lemon
“Thanks to this recipe, my daughter now loves Brussels sprouts. The secret? Bread crumbs and fresh lemon juice help temper their sometimes cabbagey flavor.” —L. G.
Broccoli and Mushroom Salad
“This crunchy salad is best if it’s made the day before, but good luck waiting that long to eat it. As a kid, I remember peeling back the foil on the bowl and sneaking tangy florets. Don’t be tempted to use only olive oil—it will overwhelm the flavors of the vegetables.” —Dawn Perry, staff food editor
Creamy Corn Pudding
“When I was growing up, my incredibly elegant great-aunt, Auntie Liz, would host the family Thanksgiving. Given her southern roots, there was always a sweet corn pudding on the menu featuring the perfect, just-set custard. While I’ll never replicate her dish exactly, this recipe is as close as it gets.” —A.L.C.
Fresh Cranberry and Orange Relish
“After my grandmother died, my family went around in circles trying to figure out who had her cranberry relish recipe. Turns out, it was just a variation on the one on the back of the cranberry bag! She cut back on the sugar (we like it pretty tart), but feel free to add more than our recipe calls for.” —D. P.
Glazed Triple-Chocolate Pound Cake
“Everybody brings pie for Thanksgiving, which is why this ultra-rich cake is always such a welcome treat. I mix in as many varieties of chocolate as I can, then top the whole thing with a creamy ganache. So decadent and so good!” —C. M.
Pumpkin Cheesecake
“My aunt Suzanne has served this rich, spiced cheesecake for years, but I only recently discovered the story behind the recipe. It comes from a restaurant where she and my uncle Bob ordered it for dessert on their first date.” —L. H.
