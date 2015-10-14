7 Genius Ways to Transform Thanksgiving Leftovers
Trust us, you can never have too much turkey and mashed potatoes.
1
Brown Butter and Pecan Sweet Potato Muffins
These delicate, subtly sweet muffins are a great way to make use of mashed sweet potatoes from your feast. If all you have are cooked, cubed sweet potatoes, simply mash them into a smooth paste before proceeding. Tip: Brown butter lends the muffins a rich nuttiness.
Get the recipe: Brown Butter and Pecan Sweet Potato Muffins
2
Turkey Pot Pie
The options are practically endless here! Use up leftover cooked vegetables, such as carrots, parsnips, green beans, Brussels sprouts, celery root, mushrooms, peas, spinach, and winter squash. We used carrots, green beans, and brussels sprouts in this version. This hearty dish is also a great way to use up uneaten roast chicken dinner any time of year.
Get the recipe: Turkey Pot Pie
3
Vanilla Bean Dutch Baby With Cranberry Relish
A puffy, golden Dutch baby is an unbelievably easy and impressive centerpiece for breakfast or brunch—and the only equipment it requires is a sturdy 12-inch skillet. (We love cast iron.) Tip: Take care to coat only the bottom of the pan with melted butter, as getting butter on the sides will prevent the batter from climbing the sides of the pan. And no peeking! Opening the oven door during baking puts your pancake at major risk of deflating. This version uses leftover cranberry relish, but your favorite jam or preserves could easily take its place.
Get the recipe: Vanilla Bean Dutch Baby With Cranberry Relish
4
Thanksgiving Egg Rolls With Spicy Cranberry Dipping Sauce
This is a fun way to use up a variety of Thanksgiving leftovers. Here, cranberry sauce fills in for the duck sauce that’s typically served with egg rolls to add tang to the dish. Any mixture of finely chopped vegetables can be used in place of the carrot and Brussels sprouts. Be creative!
Get the recipe: Thanksgiving Egg Rolls With Spicy Cranberry Dipping Sauce
5
Turkey and Potato Pierogies With Crispy Sage Leaves
This Polish-style dish is endlessly adaptable, and would be equally tasty made with mashed butternut squash or sweet potato in place of (or combined with) the mashed potato. Tossing the dumplings with browned butter and crispy sage leaves is simple and delicious—though, if you’re after something a bit more luxurious, you could also pair them with warmed turkey gravy or a healthy dollop of creme fraiche. Look for fresh lasagna sheets in your supermarket’s refrigerator section.
Get the recipe: Turkey and Potato Pierogies With Crispy Sage Leaves
6
Fresh Tagliatelle With Turkey Puttanesca
Puttanesca is a lightning fast, bold sauce that is perfect for a quick weeknight dinner. For a hint of spice, try adding a pinch of crushed red pepper to the sauce before adding the pasta. If fresh tomatoes aren't in season, you can always replace them with your favorite store-bought marinara sauce.
Get the recipe: Fresh Tagliatelle With Turkey Puttanesca
7
Thanksgiving-Style Eggs Benedict
Stuffing and mashed potatoes replace English muffins in this post-Thanksgiving version of the brunch classic. If your family serves creamed spinach for Thanksgiving, that would also be a tasty substitute for the fresh baby spinach leaves—just reheat it gently and place a dollop on top of the potato and stuffing cakes. And, if making poached eggs for a group sounds a little daunting, using fried or sunny-side up eggs would be equally delicious.
Get the recipe: Thanksgiving-Style Eggs Benedict