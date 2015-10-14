7 Genius Ways to Transform Thanksgiving Leftovers

A puffy, golden Dutch baby is an unbelievably easy and impressive centerpiece for breakfast or brunch—and the only equipment it requires is a sturdy 12-inch skillet. (We love cast iron.) Tip: Take care to coat only the bottom of the pan with melted butter, as getting butter on the sides will prevent the batter from climbing the sides of the pan. And no peeking! Opening the oven door during baking puts your pancake at major risk of deflating. This version uses leftover cranberry relish, but your favorite jam or preserves could easily take its place.



