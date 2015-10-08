10 Great Thanksgiving Hostess Gifts

After an insanely hectic day of cooking, cleaning, entertaining guests, and then cleaning again, your tireless hostess will be thankful to have one of these craft cocktail-inspired, hand-poured Paddywax candles at her disposal. With plenty of varieties to choose from—Mint Julep, Negroni, Old Fashioned, or French Gimlet—you’re sure to find a scent she’ll love. After many nights of enjoying the candle, she doesn’t have to lament the fact that it’s gone—once cleaned, the container can be re-purposed as a cocktail glass. What’s even better? The drink recipe is printed right on the back. All she has to do is find the right ingredients.

To buy: $16, paddywax.com.