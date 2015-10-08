10 Great Thanksgiving Hostess Gifts
Drink Me Wine Tote
Ditch the shiny plastic bag provided by the liquor store and give the gift of vino in this classy canvas tote. If you buy a few now, you’ll have plenty of opportunities to use them throughout the holiday season (keeping one for yourself, of course).
To buy: $20, katespade.com.
Parisian Frousfrous Candies
Whether your host saves them for herself or sets them out with dessert, this festive, edible gift option is total eye candy. The variety of flavors—including apricot, raspberry, black currant, plum, and quince—come in sweet pastels, and the elegant tin plays double-duty as decoration (or can be filled with any leftover dessert).
To buy: $20, food52.com.
March Pantry Olive Oil and Vinegar Set
Harvested and bottled in the United States, this high-quality, attractively packaged oil and vinegar is perfect for putting out with cheese, bread, and fruit, or for a last-minute drizzle on salads or desserts. Your host will think of you every time they grace her table.
To buy: $40, marchsf.com.
Langholm Cheese Knives
These elegant knives will add sparkle and shine to a holiday cheese course—and the feather motif seems especially appropriate for Turkey Day. They come as a set of three so you don’t have to use the same knife for the Cheddar and the Brie. Pair with a cheese board, or a selection of your own favorite cheeses, and you’ve got a hostess gift that’s anything but cheesy.
To buy: $36, anthropologie.com.
Bella Pantry Recipe Book
Divided into seven sections, this pretty hardcover book is ideal for preserving passed-down family recipes. It’s also bound with an interior spiral so the pages lay flat—making it easy for the multitasking chef to jot down notes while stirring dinner on the stove.
To buy: $34, katespade.com.
Elderflower and Rose Presse
A welcome addition to any Thanksgiving bar cart, this refreshing spritzer is a blend of elderflowers, rose petal extract, lemon juice, and sparkling water. Drink it straight, or mix with gin or vodka for a tasty cocktail. Gift wrap is optional, thanks to the charming bottle.
To buy: $10, shopterrain.com.
Drink Stirrers
Cute and practical, these safari-themed stirrers will get the party started—and help guests identify which drink is theirs. The stirrers come in yellow or clear, and are topped with a menagerie of exotic animals, including giraffes, cheetahs, and gorillas.
To buy: $22 for a set of 10, food52.com.
Mulling Spices
Here’s a gift that gives new meaning to the term “housewarming”: When simmered with apple cider or red wine, this blend of spices will fill your host’s home with the heady aroma of cinnamon, cloves, whole allspice berries, and orange peel. What could be more cozy?
To buy: $12.95, williams-sonoma.com.
Paddywax Mixology Candles
After an insanely hectic day of cooking, cleaning, entertaining guests, and then cleaning again, your tireless hostess will be thankful to have one of these craft cocktail-inspired, hand-poured Paddywax candles at her disposal. With plenty of varieties to choose from—Mint Julep, Negroni, Old Fashioned, or French Gimlet—you’re sure to find a scent she’ll love. After many nights of enjoying the candle, she doesn’t have to lament the fact that it’s gone—once cleaned, the container can be re-purposed as a cocktail glass. What’s even better? The drink recipe is printed right on the back. All she has to do is find the right ingredients.
To buy: $16, paddywax.com.
Cookery Postcards from Penguin
Packed in a sturdy, easy-to-wrap box with a flip-open lid, this set of a hundred postcards makes a thoughtful gift for the quirky cookbook enthusiast. Each card features a colorful vintage cookbook cover—and because they’re printed on thick, high-quality cardstock, they’re just as suitable for framing as they are for snail-mailing.
To buy: $22, amazon.com.