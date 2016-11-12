Thanksgiving Green Bean Recipes

Bacon and green beans? You better believe it! Even the snappiest, freshest beans sometimes need a little more than salt and olive oil to make them sing, and this side dish is restaurant-worthy thanks to everybody’s favorite crowd-pleaser—bacon. It can be made right on the stovetop in 25 minutes as you’re pulling together your main dish. Its second secret ingredient? Shallots sautéed right in the bacon drippings, which when spun with whole-grain mustard lend a French feel to the mixture. Just make sure to time this dish so you can serve it as soon as it’s done; bacon waits for no one, and is tastiest served right away.



Get the recipe: Green Beans With Bacon Vinaigrette