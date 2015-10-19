13 Chef-Approved Solutions to Common Thanksgiving Fails

Daniel Humm is considered one of the world’s best chefs, but even he acknowledges how easily turkey breast dries out. He explains, “A big problem with cooking turkey—or any whole poultry for that matter—is that the lean breast meat is always done before the legs and thighs.” His solution is simple: Cook the bone-in breast separately. It still looks gorgeous on the table and slices beautifully. To make the meat even more succulent, Humm smears butter under and over the skin. He promises, “As the butter melts, it will keep the breast moist and almost fry the skin from above and below. You’ll end up with buttery moist breast meat and crispy skin.” What more could you want in turkey?