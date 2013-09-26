The Fastest Thanksgiving Dinner Recipes Ever
Quick-Roasting Turkey With Thyme Butter and Gravy
Cut up a whole turkey before you cook it, or buy legs and breasts. The result? A beautifully browned bird in less than two hours. Serve with easy (delicious) Three-Ingredient Gravy.
Gingery Cranberry Relish
Three ingredients again? Oh yes, indeed. This simple stunner deserves every superlative—easiest, fastest, brightest—in the book.
Creamy Smashed Potatoes
Use slim, tender fingerling potatoes and steam them whole—no peeling, no chopping—for this classic, creamy side dish.
Cheesy Roasted Sweet Potatoes
Look, Ma, no marshmallows! These sweet potatoes are topped with gooey cheese instead, creating a balanced blend of sweet and savory. Plus, they cook in less than 30 minutes.
Wilted Spinach With Raisins and Pistachios
Every holiday spread needs a spot or two of green. Hearty prewashed spinach goes from refrigerator to star of the sideboard in just 15 minutes, topped with warm garlic, pistachios, and plumped raisins.
Crispy Greens With Oranges and Pecans
Let oranges do double duty: Use the juice in the dressing, and slice segments into this light and refreshing salad.
Skillet Apple Stuffing
Crusty French baguettes make this one-pan stuffing hearty and rustic. Serve it warm, straight from the skillet.
Pear Cornmeal Cake With Rosemary Syrup
This incredibly lush cake gets its moist texture from ripe pears and a simple rosemary syrup. The best part: no mixer required. Simply stir and bake your way to a new Thanksgiving classic.
Kale Colcannon
A traditional Irish recipe, Colcannon is usually a buttery mixture of mashed potatoes and cabbage or kale. Really, what could be tastier—or easier? Start off by peeling the potatoes first. Quick tip: the fastest way to peel a potato is to hold it vertically in the palm of your hand and peel downwards with a Y-shaped peeler. Next, quarter them and cover them with water in a pot to boil. This version of Colcannon uses kale, and it gets tossed in the same water that’s used to cook the potatoes. Before mashing, make sure you wring out the kale as much as possible—lest you end up with a watery batch.
Creamy Corn Dip
Imagine something that’s even tastier than queso. Meet this warm, cheesy, creamy, corn-packed dip. Fantastic as a party appetizer (it takes just 10 minutes to make), it’s also tasty served with dinner (tacos or quesadillas, anyone?). It’s a breeze to make, too: no stovetop or blender, necessary. All you have to do is mix all of the ingredients together in a bowl, and microwave until the cheese is melted and bubbling. Pimientos are mild on the spicy scale, and actually add a bit of sweetness. If you want to amp up the heat, use a diced jalapeño instead.
Cranberry-Apple Crisp
It’s just as easy and quick as apple crisp, but it’s twice as interesting. The sweet-tart dessert gets topped with an extra-crispy streusel made from roasted, salted macadamia nuts and rolled oats. It’s okay to use your favorite variety of apple in this recipe, although we love Honeycrisp and Fuji apples for the way they remain crisp during baking. For a fun twist on the dessert, try baking it in 6-ounce ramekins instead of a rectangular baking dish. You’ll get adorable mini, individual-sized portions. Serve the streusel straight out of the oven, and pair it with large scoops of vanilla ice cream—or yogurt, for breakfast.
