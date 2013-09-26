The Fastest Thanksgiving Dinner Recipes Ever

A traditional Irish recipe, Colcannon is usually a buttery mixture of mashed potatoes and cabbage or kale. Really, what could be tastier—or easier? Start off by peeling the potatoes first. Quick tip: the fastest way to peel a potato is to hold it vertically in the palm of your hand and peel downwards with a Y-shaped peeler. Next, quarter them and cover them with water in a pot to boil. This version of Colcannon uses kale, and it gets tossed in the same water that’s used to cook the potatoes. Before mashing, make sure you wring out the kale as much as possible—lest you end up with a watery batch.



