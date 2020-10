The Fastest Thanksgiving Dinner Recipes Ever

Anyone can pull off a simple, delicious Thanksgiving feast that takes just one day to make—no advance prep needed. All it takes is smart recipes, which we’ve rounded up right here. Start off by cooking our genius Quick-Roasting Turkey recipe. Cooking a bird just right, so the thighs are done but the breast isn’t dried out is challenging even for the most talented cooks. On top of that, having it ready on time is heroic. Spare yourself of the stress by cutting up a whole turkey before you cook it. Here’s how to cut up a raw turkey . Not only does this recipe allow you to give the breast and thighs separate treatment, but also it takes just 1 hour and 20 minutes from start to finish. Onto potatoes, there’s no need to mash them—really. We love smashed potatoes, which have all of the milk, butter, and salt of classic mashed, but are, well, smashed instead, skins and all (hey, they’re a little more nutritious this way, too). Sweet potatoes are delicious simply sliced in half and roasted with tons of fontina and Parmesan. No one will be asking for sickly sweet mashed sweet potatoes again, trust us. Read on for salad, stuffing, dessert, and more.