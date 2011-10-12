Make-Ahead Thanksgiving Dinner Menu

With these crowd-pleasing recipes you can prep in advance—plus a step-by-step timeline—your table will be deliciously composed this Thanksgiving. As will you. From turkey to gravy, to sweet potato pie you’ll hit all the right notes in this Thanksgiving meal. We’ve embedded tips and tricks in every recipe so you can start prepping your Thanksgiving dinner menu right now! First, make your shopping list. Make note of the non-perishables—flour, bourbon, nutmeg, graham crackers, etc.—and buy them now to lighten your load. Up to three days in advance you can make the cider glaze for the turkey, make the gravy base, and the Fig and Cranberry Compote (or the Jellied Cranberry Ginger Sauce, whichever you prefer). Two days before you can prep most of your vegetables and even assemble the stuffing and scalloped potatoes. On Thanksgiving morning you’ll bring the stuffing and potatoes to room temperature (you made them ahead, right?) and get the turkey in the oven. Before the final push you might want to pour yourself a splash of wine, or rehydrate with some seltzer with lemon: whatever it takes to settle your nerves before your guests arrive. But with this make-ahead menu, you should be in great shape. Now that’s something to be thankful for.