12 Holiday Crafts That Will Keep Your Kids Busy While You Prep

By Krissy Tiglias
Updated November 30, 2018
Genaro Diaz fotografo/Getty Images
Sure, you could buy all of your holiday decorations. But where’s the fun in that? These simple crafts will not only give your home some festive cheer, but the process of actually creating something special will also make for some fun-filled family bonding time. Feel like you’re already pressed for time and can’t possibly find an extra minute to sit down and craft? Choose one of the simpler projects—the gumdrop placemat or the Thanksgiving menu—to keep the kids entertained while you cook, clean, and prep the house for guests. Then simply add their homemade décor to your wall or tablescape for instant flair your kids will be so proud to show off. Or maybe you’re looking for something that feels a bit more practical? Try making the leaf-shaped crayons—it’s a fun DIY that also doubles as entertainment for the little ones during dinner (a definite win-win!). Either way, you’re guaranteed to find a host of simple craft projects that are sure to delight both kids and parents alike. No matter what you choose to make (and whether it’s together or apart), you can be certain that the time between Thanksgiving and Christmas will be fun for everyone.
1 of 12

Thanksgiving Menu

Nicole Hill Gerulat; Styling: Morgan Levine

Delegate Thanksgiving menu-making to the kids. Start with crayons and construction paper, and then glue seasonal embellishments (wheat grass, pinecones, berries) around the border.

2 of 12

Turkey Place Card

Nicole Hill Gerulat; Styling: Morgan Levine

Seating cards can actually double as mealtime activities. Download the printable template here and provide crayons and scissors for hours of creative entertainment.

3 of 12

Leaf-Shaped Crayons

Nicole Hill Gerulat; Styling: Morgan Levine

You know how we love our New Uses for Old Things, right? Well this season it’s time to recycle those broken crayons into some autumnal flair. Pop and bake broken pieces into a fun-shaped silicone tray. Cover the kids' table in kraft paper and let them put those festive-shaped coloring tools to work.

Silicone mini leaf and pumpkin tray, wilton.com.

4 of 12

Gumdrop Place Card

Need permission to play with your food? Consider it granted. Create a place card idea that is bursting with sweet charm. Stack a bunch of gumdrops in the shape of a tree (use toothpicks to keep them together), sprinkle the tower with coconut, and add a personalized flag topper.

5 of 12

DIY Ornaments

Nicole Hill Gerulat; Styling: Morgan Levine

When it comes to trimming the tree, let your kids do the styling. Start with unbreakable plastic balls (available at local craft stores) and let them decorate with tape in fun patterns and bright colors.

Washi tape, happytape.com.

Neon tape, containerstore.com.

6 of 12

Mini Gumball Wreaths

Nicole Hill Gerulat; Styling: Morgan Levine

Wreaths aren't just for hanging on the front door. Let the kids make their own mini holiday flair with assorted colored gumballs, ribbon, and string. Mix and match colors for a fun-filled activity.

Gumballs, gumballs.com.

7 of 12

Candy Cane Card

Nicole Hill Gerulat; Styling: Morgan Levine

Holiday cards come in all shapes and sizes. While you're busy addressing your labels, let the kids create their own unforgettable designs. Start with simple paper stock and embellish with seasonal favorites like a candy cane, reindeer, or snow man.

8 of 12

Gingerbread House Placemat

Nicole Hill Gerulat; Styling: Morgan Levine

A mealtime masterpiece with no assembly required (phew). Print this gingerbread house (download it here) and let your little artists decorate during dinner.

9 of 12

Paper Trees

Nicole Hill Gerulat; Styling: Morgan Levine

Evergreens like you've never seen them before. These faux tabletop trees are made from green paper cut into circles, embellished with office dots, and topped with a tinsel pom pom.

10 of 12

Balloon Snowman

Nicole Hill Gerulat; Styling: Morgan Levine

There's no worrying about this cold weather friend disappearing. Blow up two white balloons (one slightly larger than the other) and tie them together. Attach to a ring of paper (for the base) and add a fringed paper scarf (around the neck). Finish Frosty off by making a face with a black marker.

11 of 12

Pipe Cleaner Ornament

Nicole Hill Gerulat; Styling: Morgan Levine

Personalized ornaments are always a hit on the holiday tree. Pick favorite photos and create a frame with pipe cleaners around the border.

12 of 12

Modern Ornaments

Nicole Hill Gerulat; Styling: Morgan Levine

Ornaments were meant for the tree but look great dangling just about anywhere. Let the kids create their very own paper decor by simply tracing these easy-to-follow templates.

By Krissy Tiglias