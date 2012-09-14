Sure, you could buy all of your holiday decorations. But where’s the fun in that? These simple crafts will not only give your home some festive cheer, but the process of actually creating something special will also make for some fun-filled family bonding time. Feel like you’re already pressed for time and can’t possibly find an extra minute to sit down and craft? Choose one of the simpler projects—the gumdrop placemat or the Thanksgiving menu—to keep the kids entertained while you cook, clean, and prep the house for guests. Then simply add their homemade décor to your wall or tablescape for instant flair your kids will be so proud to show off. Or maybe you’re looking for something that feels a bit more practical? Try making the leaf-shaped crayons—it’s a fun DIY that also doubles as entertainment for the little ones during dinner (a definite win-win!). Either way, you’re guaranteed to find a host of simple craft projects that are sure to delight both kids and parents alike. No matter what you choose to make (and whether it’s together or apart), you can be certain that the time between Thanksgiving and Christmas will be fun for everyone.