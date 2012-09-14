12 Holiday Crafts That Will Keep Your Kids Busy While You Prep
Thanksgiving Menu
Delegate Thanksgiving menu-making to the kids. Start with crayons and construction paper, and then glue seasonal embellishments (wheat grass, pinecones, berries) around the border.
Turkey Place Card
Seating cards can actually double as mealtime activities. Download the printable template here and provide crayons and scissors for hours of creative entertainment.
Leaf-Shaped Crayons
You know how we love our New Uses for Old Things, right? Well this season it’s time to recycle those broken crayons into some autumnal flair. Pop and bake broken pieces into a fun-shaped silicone tray. Cover the kids' table in kraft paper and let them put those festive-shaped coloring tools to work.
Silicone mini leaf and pumpkin tray, wilton.com.
Gumdrop Place Card
Need permission to play with your food? Consider it granted. Create a place card idea that is bursting with sweet charm. Stack a bunch of gumdrops in the shape of a tree (use toothpicks to keep them together), sprinkle the tower with coconut, and add a personalized flag topper.
DIY Ornaments
When it comes to trimming the tree, let your kids do the styling. Start with unbreakable plastic balls (available at local craft stores) and let them decorate with tape in fun patterns and bright colors.
Washi tape, happytape.com.
Neon tape, containerstore.com.
Mini Gumball Wreaths
Wreaths aren't just for hanging on the front door. Let the kids make their own mini holiday flair with assorted colored gumballs, ribbon, and string. Mix and match colors for a fun-filled activity.
Gumballs, gumballs.com.
Candy Cane Card
Holiday cards come in all shapes and sizes. While you're busy addressing your labels, let the kids create their own unforgettable designs. Start with simple paper stock and embellish with seasonal favorites like a candy cane, reindeer, or snow man.
Gingerbread House Placemat
A mealtime masterpiece with no assembly required (phew). Print this gingerbread house (download it here) and let your little artists decorate during dinner.
Paper Trees
Evergreens like you've never seen them before. These faux tabletop trees are made from green paper cut into circles, embellished with office dots, and topped with a tinsel pom pom.
Balloon Snowman
There's no worrying about this cold weather friend disappearing. Blow up two white balloons (one slightly larger than the other) and tie them together. Attach to a ring of paper (for the base) and add a fringed paper scarf (around the neck). Finish Frosty off by making a face with a black marker.
Pipe Cleaner Ornament
Personalized ornaments are always a hit on the holiday tree. Pick favorite photos and create a frame with pipe cleaners around the border.
Modern Ornaments
Ornaments were meant for the tree but look great dangling just about anywhere. Let the kids create their very own paper decor by simply tracing these easy-to-follow templates.