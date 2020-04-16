Thanksgiving Recipes

How to Cook a Thanksgiving Turkey Without a Roasting Pan

These life-saving holiday hacks are certainly something to be thankful for.
8 Easy Ingredient Swaps That'll Make Your Thanksgiving Dinner Healthier

With no mention of Tofurky. 
This Is the Most Popular Thanksgiving Food in Your State

According to Google, these are the most searched for Thanksgiving foods per state. And now we're very hungry.
7 Thanksgiving Turkey Mistakes You’re Making—and the Simple Solutions That Guarantee Success

Treat it right and a Thanksgiving turkey can be a centerpiece worth celebrating. Just be sure to avoid these mistakes. 
November 2018 Recipes

Recipes from this month’s issue.
3 Glazes for Basting

Take basting to another level with three glazes to add to your Thanksgiving arsenal. They’re all so tasty, how will you choose? Pick one or two for this year, and back-pocket the rest. We also recommend these basting ideas on a whole roasted chicken, too.

The Best Way to Boil Sweet Potatoes

Learn how to boil sweet potatoes. Plus, get their nutritional information.
How to Roast Sweet Potatoes in the Oven

Get the easiest roasted sweet potatoes recipe and learn how long to bake in your oven.
How to Serve Canned Cranberry Sauce

58 Canned Pumpkin Recipes That Are Easy to Make

How Long Does Cranberry Sauce Last?

20 Delicious Ideas for Leftover Mashed Potatoes

What to Do With Leftover Stuffing: 14 Easy Recipes

Don’t know what to do with all the leftover stuffing after Thanksgiving? Try making these easy leftover stuffing recipes.

Thanksgiving Brussels Sprouts Recipes

The Great Debate: Is It Stuffing or Dressing?

The Hilarious Item Every Thanksgiving Table Should Have

5 Table Runners You Can Make in Three Steps or Less

5 Natural Thanksgiving Place Card Holders That Are Incredibly Easy to Make

5 Natural Thanksgiving Place Cards That Are Deceptively Easy to Make

10 Fresh Fall Salads for the Thanksgiving Table

10 Thanksgiving Flower Arrangement Ideas From the Pros

5 Adorable Thanksgiving Centerpieces Your Kids Can DIY

The Simple Secrets of Delicious Mashed Potatoes

How to Make Mashed Potatoes

5 DIY Place Cards to Dress Up Your Thanksgiving Table

Vegetarian Thanksgiving Recipes Even Meat-Eaters Will Love

Thanksgiving Pies Worth Making Room For (No Matter How Full You Are)

10 Thanksgiving Sides You'll Keep on the Menu All Year

Thanksgiving Sides You’ll Keep on the Menu All Year Long

1 Easy Trick to Make Your Chicken, Turkey and Pork Extra Juicy

One Easy Trick That’ll Make Your Thanksgiving Turkey Extra-Juicy

45 Easy and Delicious Recipes for Sweet Potato Lovers

48 Easy and Delicious Recipes for Sweet Potato Lovers

8 Best Breads and Rolls

The Best Bread and Rolls

The Fastest Thanksgiving Dinner Recipes Ever

The Fastest Thanksgiving Dinner Recipes Ever

6 Easy Brine Recipes

5 Delicious and Easy Brine Recipes for Pork and Lamb

10 Easy Pie Recipes That You’ll Want to Try This Weekend

10 Easy Pie Recipes That You’ll Want to Try This Weekend

3 Recipes for Stuffing Mix

3 Delicious Thanksgiving Recipes for Stuffing Mix

6 Make-Ahead Holiday Appetizers

Make-Ahead Holiday Appetizers

Our 11 Favorite Thanksgiving Recipes

Family Thanksgiving Menu Ideas From the Real Simple Editors

9 Easy Thanksgiving Desserts

Tempting Thanksgiving Dessert Recipes

Delicious Thanksgiving Dinner Menus to Serve on the Big Day

Delicious Thanksgiving Dinner Menus to Serve on the Big Day

10 Party-Perfect Crostini Recipes

10 Recipe Ideas for Crostini

