Thanksgiving Recipes

How to Cook a Thanksgiving Turkey Without a Roasting Pan
These life-saving holiday hacks are certainly something to be thankful for.
8 Easy Ingredient Swaps That'll Make Your Thanksgiving Dinner Healthier
With no mention of Tofurky.
This Is the Most Popular Thanksgiving Food in Your State
According to Google, these are the most searched for Thanksgiving foods per state. And now we're very hungry.
7 Thanksgiving Turkey Mistakes You’re Making—and the Simple Solutions That Guarantee Success
Treat it right and a Thanksgiving turkey can be a centerpiece worth celebrating. Just be sure to avoid these mistakes.
November 2018 Recipes
Recipes from this month’s issue.
3 Glazes for Basting
Take basting to another level with three glazes to add to your Thanksgiving arsenal. They’re all so tasty, how will you choose? Pick one or two for this year, and back-pocket the rest. We also recommend these basting ideas on a whole roasted chicken, too.