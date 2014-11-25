Chances are, every family has that one dish they couldn't go without on Thanksgiving—whether it's stuffing or pumpkin pie, it's a non-negotiable. Wondering what that item is for everyone else? Twitter crunched their numbers to put together a list of the top 10 foods everyone was buzzing about last Thanksgiving, and they range from typical, like turkey, to less traditional, like latkes (though that was probably because Thanksgiving 2013 was also the once-in-a-lifetime Thanksgivingukkah)! Some classics didn't even make the list—corn bread and cranberry sauce were nowhere to be found.



See if your favorite dish made the cut. If we're making you hungry, don't worry—we included a recipe for each, because we want you to have your most delicious Turkey Day yet.