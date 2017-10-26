What to Do With Leftover Mashed Potatoes: 20 Easy Recipes

By Amy Zavatto
November 06, 2018
Dinner with Julie

Fact: You can never make too many mashed potatoes (or have too many leftover mashed potatoes!). Maybe your niece isn’t crazy for cranberry or your Dad doesn’t love green beans, but mashed potatoes? It’s the one side dish everyone can agree on (and often gets passed around for seconds). Even so, leftover mashed potatoes can leave you with that age-old holiday conundrum: What to do with leftover mashed potatoes?

RELATED: 7 Mashed Potatoes Mistakes Everyone Makes

Before we get into mashed ‘tater makeovers, let’s first talk about proper storage. Use an airtight container and, if possible, store on the highest shelf in your refrigerator—that’s where the temperature stays the most consistent. You can store them (and other leftovers) for up to four days.

So now that's you're ready to figure out what to do with leftover mashed potatoes, take a look at these 20 recipes—the only problem you’ll have is deciding which ones to use before you run out. 

Start Slideshow

1 of 21

Spinach and Garlic Potato Patties

Diethood

These super savory spinach-stuffed leftover mashed potato patties are not only great at dinner, but can be topped with a poached or fried egg for breakfast, paired with a turkey burger at lunch, or even make a great finger-food appetizer if friends are coming over.

Recipe and photo from Diethood. Get the recipe here.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 21

Cheesy Mashed Potato Egg Skillet Casserole

Tbsp
One-pan breakfast dishes are a great way to feed the family en masse (and on their own schedules—when the early birds are done, the stragglers can grab a fork and dig in).

Recipe and photo from Tbsp. Get the recipe here.

3 of 21

Loaded Mashed Potato Egg Rolls

Spend with Pennies
While you can certainly go with traditional mashed potato matching flavors (cheddar, chives, etc.) with this super cool rethink of egg rolls, we say let your culinary creativity run amok. Typical Indian spices and ingredients, like curry, onion, spinach, and fennel seed, work particularly well here.

Recipe and photo from Spend with Pennies. Get the recipe here.

Advertisement

4 of 21

Mashed Potato Doughnuts

Dinner with Julie

We love how this creative re-think of a traditionally savory side dish is reborn as one of the all-time favorite sweet treats: doughnuts. Icing sugar adds the finishing touch, but a cinnamon-sugar combo would be great, too!

Recipe and photo from Dinner with Julie. Get the recipe here.

5 of 21

Mini Shepherd’s Pot Pies

Unsophisticated Cook

Shepherd’s pie has got to be one of the world’s best comfort foods. While traditionally made with lamb, beef works just as well—you could even go completely vegetarian.

Recipe and photo from Unsophisticated Cook. Get the recipe here.

6 of 21

Potato Rolls

Spicy Southern Kitchen
You need a little time to allow the yeast to do its work here, but these fluffy, golden-brown orbs of bready deliciousness are worth the wait. A round cake pan is suggested for baking these up, but a handy-dandy cast iron pan works just as well.

Recipe and photo from Spicy Southern Kitchen. Get the recipe here.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 21

Leftover Mashed Potato Cheese Soup

Noble Pig
Feel free to add some sautéed leeks or chives in lieu of green onions to this soothing leftover mashed potato-based soup, sure to ease the chill on a cold day!

Recipe and photo from Noble Pig. Get the recipe here.

8 of 21

Twice Baked Potatoes Using Leftover Mashed Potatoes

Genius Kitchen

We love the crunchy bits of bacon and kick of red pepper in this twice-baked leftover mashed potato hack. If you don’t like too much heat, half the amount of pepper (or exclude it altogether).

Recipe and photo from Genius Kitchen. Get the recipe here.

9 of 21

Mashed Potato and Mushroom Quesadilla

Cooktoria

Packed with mushrooms and onions, this veggie-centric snack can also be packed up for picnics and eaten at room temperature. They're great reheated if you want a grab-and-go lunch for work, too.

Recipe and photo from Cooktoria. Get the recipe here.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

10 of 21

Potato Cakes From Leftover Mashed Potatoes

Natasha’s Kitchen
Serve these potato cakes with a dollop of sour cream for the ultimate comfort-food combo.

Recipe and photo from Natasha’s Kitchen. Get the recipe here.

11 of 21

Mashed Potato Waffles

Do You Even Paleo
Aside from the fact that they’re already waffles (yay!), you can eat them solo, topped with a poached egg and hollandaise, or made into a meaty little breakfast sandwich.

Recipe and photo from Do You Even Paleo. Get the recipe here.

12 of 21

Leftover Mashed Potato Puffs

Cinnamon Spice & Everything Nice

This recipe employs all the fun bits of a stuffed potato—cheese, sour cream, chives—but without the messy scraping out of potato skins. These easy puffs go right into a nonstick muffin pan and are a quick and easy side dish with little prep time and a lot of flavorful reward!

Recipe and photo from Cinnamon Spice & Everything Nice. Get the recipe here.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

13 of 21

Mashed Potato Gnocchi

Macheesmo
Leftover mashed potatoes make these gnocchi light and fluffy—just like we want them to be!

Recipe and photo from Macheesmo. Get the recipe here.

14 of 21

Loaded Mashed Potato Crunch

Cinnamon Spice & Everything Nice

These clever, crunchy handheld slices of leftover mashed potato goodness are half potato pancake, half potato pizza. The recipe calls for cheddar, but you can use whatever you have on hand—try mozzarella cheese, gouda, goat, or even feta. 

Recipe and photo from Cinnamon Spice & Everything Nice. Get the recipe here.

15 of 21

Mashed Potato Pancakes

For the Love of Cooking
The saltiness of these leftover mashed potato pancakes is lip-smackingly evened out when topped with mildly sweet apple sauce.

Recipe and photo from For the Love of Cooking. Get the recipe here.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

16 of 21

Loaded Mashed Potato Balls

The Cooking Jar

Golden and crispy outside, plush and cheese-flecked inside, these mashed potato balls makes a great appetizer or fun side dish. The panko bread crumb coating adds a nice gentle crunch. No bacon? Skip it altogether—or use up other leftovers like sandwich meat (ham, for instance!) or Italian sausage.

Recipe and photo from The Cooking Jar. Get the recipe here.

17 of 21

Potato Croquettes

Goodie Godmother

Simple and classic, potato croquettes are a leftover mashed potato staple. These get a great crunchy coating due to the recipe’s flour, egg, breadcrumb combo.

Recipe and photo from Goodie Godmother. Get the recipe here.

18 of 21

Mashed Potato Egg Casserole

Foxe Love Lemons
Hearty, cheesy, and filling, this leftover mashed potato casserole is great served with a side of peppery arugula.

Recipe and photo from Foxe Love Lemons. Get the recipe here.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

19 of 21

Cheesy Leftover Mashed Potato Muffins

Just a Taste
Use an ice cream scoop to create even portions of this great fork-free recipe for leftover mashed potatoes.

Recipe and photo from Just a Taste. Get the recipe here.

20 of 21

Mashed Potato Fries

Cookie Named Desire

Last but by no means least, crispy-creamy mashed potato fries. Best eaten fresh out of the oven, skip the mashed potato making portion of this recipe and go right to the sheet pan directive in step four.

Recipe and photo from Cookie Named Desire. Get the recipe here.

Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com