What to Do With Leftover Mashed Potatoes: 20 Easy Recipes

Fact: You can never make too many mashed potatoes (or have too many leftover mashed potatoes!). Maybe your niece isn’t crazy for cranberry or your Dad doesn’t love green beans, but mashed potatoes? It’s the one side dish everyone can agree on (and often gets passed around for seconds). Even so, leftover mashed potatoes can leave you with that age-old holiday conundrum: What to do with leftover mashed potatoes?



Before we get into mashed ‘tater makeovers, let’s first talk about proper storage. Use an airtight container and, if possible, store on the highest shelf in your refrigerator—that’s where the temperature stays the most consistent. You can store them (and other leftovers) for up to four days.

So now that's you're ready to figure out what to do with leftover mashed potatoes, take a look at these 20 recipes—the only problem you’ll have is deciding which ones to use before you run out.