What to Do With Leftover Mashed Potatoes: 20 Easy Recipes
Fact: You can never make too many mashed potatoes (or have too many leftover mashed potatoes!). Maybe your niece isn’t crazy for cranberry or your Dad doesn’t love green beans, but mashed potatoes? It’s the one side dish everyone can agree on (and often gets passed around for seconds). Even so, leftover mashed potatoes can leave you with that age-old holiday conundrum: What to do with leftover mashed potatoes?
Before we get into mashed ‘tater makeovers, let’s first talk about proper storage. Use an airtight container and, if possible, store on the highest shelf in your refrigerator—that’s where the temperature stays the most consistent. You can store them (and other leftovers) for up to four days.
So now that's you're ready to figure out what to do with leftover mashed potatoes, take a look at these 20 recipes—the only problem you’ll have is deciding which ones to use before you run out.
Spinach and Garlic Potato Patties
These super savory spinach-stuffed leftover mashed potato patties are not only great at dinner, but can be topped with a poached or fried egg for breakfast, paired with a turkey burger at lunch, or even make a great finger-food appetizer if friends are coming over.
Cheesy Mashed Potato Egg Skillet Casserole
Loaded Mashed Potato Egg Rolls
Mashed Potato Doughnuts
We love how this creative re-think of a traditionally savory side dish is reborn as one of the all-time favorite sweet treats: doughnuts. Icing sugar adds the finishing touch, but a cinnamon-sugar combo would be great, too!
Mini Shepherd’s Pot Pies
Shepherd’s pie has got to be one of the world’s best comfort foods. While traditionally made with lamb, beef works just as well—you could even go completely vegetarian.
Potato Rolls
Leftover Mashed Potato Cheese Soup
Twice Baked Potatoes Using Leftover Mashed Potatoes
We love the crunchy bits of bacon and kick of red pepper in this twice-baked leftover mashed potato hack. If you don’t like too much heat, half the amount of pepper (or exclude it altogether).
Mashed Potato and Mushroom Quesadilla
Potato Cakes From Leftover Mashed Potatoes
Mashed Potato Waffles
Leftover Mashed Potato Puffs
This recipe employs all the fun bits of a stuffed potato—cheese, sour cream, chives—but without the messy scraping out of potato skins. These easy puffs go right into a nonstick muffin pan and are a quick and easy side dish with little prep time and a lot of flavorful reward!
Mashed Potato Gnocchi
Loaded Mashed Potato Crunch
These clever, crunchy handheld slices of leftover mashed potato goodness are half potato pancake, half potato pizza. The recipe calls for cheddar, but you can use whatever you have on hand—try mozzarella cheese, gouda, goat, or even feta.
Mashed Potato Pancakes
Loaded Mashed Potato Balls
Golden and crispy outside, plush and cheese-flecked inside, these mashed potato balls makes a great appetizer or fun side dish. The panko bread crumb coating adds a nice gentle crunch. No bacon? Skip it altogether—or use up other leftovers like sandwich meat (ham, for instance!) or Italian sausage.
Potato Croquettes
Simple and classic, potato croquettes are a leftover mashed potato staple. These get a great crunchy coating due to the recipe’s flour, egg, breadcrumb combo.
Mashed Potato Egg Casserole
Cheesy Leftover Mashed Potato Muffins
Mashed Potato Fries
Last but by no means least, crispy-creamy mashed potato fries. Best eaten fresh out of the oven, skip the mashed potato making portion of this recipe and go right to the sheet pan directive in step four.
