What to Do With Leftover Cranberry Sauce: 3 Easy Recipes

Cranberry sauce is a mainstay at the Thanksgiving table. But once the big meal is over, you likely want to re-purpose it into something a little different. Wondering what to do with leftover cranberry sauce? It can be used in a variety of sweet and savory recipes, spanning appetizers to dessert. It can be stored in the refrigerator for up to 1 week, or frozen for 1-2 months. Below, see our suggestions for leftover cranberry sauce recipes.

Image zoom Greg DuPree 1 Baked Brie With Leftover Cranberry Sauce Tart cranberries pair deliciously with creamy brie or camembert cheese. Simply spoon the leftover cranberry sauce over a round of brie. Top with chopped toasted pecans and garnish with fresh rosemary. Serve warm with toasty bread, like in our Baked Brie With Cranberry Compote and Pecans, for a crowd-pleasing appetizer. Image zoom Con Poulos 2 Oatmeal With Leftover Cranberry Sauce Yes, you can eat leftover cranberry sauce for breakfast (and we’ll guarantee you’ll love it). A bowl of warm oatmeal is a blank slate for flavor, which is why tart cranberry sauce is the perfect accompaniment. In fact, we took inspiration from our Baked Oatmeal With Cranberries and Almonds. Simply spoon leftover cranberry sauce on top of creamy oats. It would also be great atop pancakes or waffles. Image zoom Max Kelly 3 Vanilla Ice Cream With Leftover Cranberry Sauce Adding a tart flavor to dessert is a great way to keep it from being cloyingly sweet. That’s why we like spooning leftover cranberry sauce over vanilla ice cream (or gelato, or sorbet) for the easiest, most satisfying dessert you’ll eat this holiday season. Switch it up and try our No-Churn Pumpkin Ice Cream With Cranberry-Raspberry Compote, too.