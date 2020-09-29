How to Host Thanksgiving Safely This Year

The good news: Thanksgiving turkey and pumpkin pie haven’t been canceled. The bad news? You may not be squeezing yourself around a table with 10 of your nieces and nephews to celebrate Thanksgiving 2020. Because coronavirus still makes indoor celebrations a little dicey—and the new CDC Thanksgiving guidelines recommend celebrating indoors only with friends and family who live in your household—you have two safe options for planning your Thanksgiving celebration: an outdoor feast or a virtual one.

Weather may be a factor in whether your Thanksgiving plans are a go this year. But unless the day is absolutely terrible, you might still be able to gather for a short time to enjoy a little turkey and stuffing with your friends and family. (And if the weather is terrible, consider penciling in a rain date a day or two later so you can still enjoy your time together.) Just note: In its guidelines on holiday celebrations during the coronavirus pandemic, the CDC labels a small outdoor dinner with friends or family who live close by as a moderate-risk activity, so plan carefully to limit risk for everyone involved. Travel is also a high-risk activity, so holiday travel may not be the best idea—with that in mind, know that your Thanksgiving gathering (even if it is outdoors) will be smaller than usual.