HelloFresh and Jessica Alba Teamed Up to Create a Thanksgiving Dinner Box With Everything You Need to Make an Epic Feast

Image zoom HelloFresh

If the mere thought of Thanksgiving meal prep is enough to send you into a tryptophan-fueled panic, HelloFresh may have the solution to all of your holiday hosting woes. The popular food delivery service unveiled its second Thanksgiving Box this season, giving home cooks tasked with feeding hungry family members and friends a reason to stress less.

This year, HelloFresh partnered with actress Jessica Alba to launch two exclusive Thanksgiving dinner boxes that are complete with either turkey or beef tenderloin as the main course, four sides, and a dessert. Plus, there’s enough ingredients included to make a full meal to feed eight to 10 dinner guests. The HelloFresh team tackles all of the planning and shopping, so you can enjoy the benefits of a home-cooked Thanksgiving dinner without having to squeeze in a last-minute trip to the store for any forgotten ingredients.

Related: 10 Meal Subscription Boxes That Make Weeknight Dinners Easier Than Ever

Along with the ingredients, you’ll receive a guidebook in each box that includes everything you need to make a stress-free feast. Inside, you’ll find a complete menu, ingredient list, a turkey carving and roasting guide, all the recipes, and a 10-step prep plan that will help you make everything in just four hours. There are even tips on what to make up to one day ahead in case you don’t want to spend all of Thanksgiving Day in the kitchen.

If you’ve never tried HelloFresh’s dinner boxes before, there’s no subscription required to get this limited-edition box, you can shop it a la carte. Orders for both boxes are open now until November 21, and you can choose a delivery date between November 12 and November 24. Just remember the turkey requires four days to defrost!

This year, skip out on the last-minute grocery store runs to have everything conveniently delivered to your door. Below, you can see a full list of the recipes in each box.

HelloFresh Turkey Thanksgiving Box

Included recipes:

Garlic and Herb Roasted Turkey with Demi Glace Gravy

Garlic Mashed Potatoes

Green Bean Casserole with Crispy Onions

Ciabatta Stuffing with Chicken Sausage and Cranberries

Cranberry Sauce with Orange, Ginger, and Cinnamon

Apple Ginger Crisp with Cinnamon Pecan Crumble

To buy: $159; hellofresh.com.

HelloFresh Beef Tenderloin Thanksgiving Box

Included recipes:

Peppercorn-Crusted Beef Tenderloin with Sherry Thyme Jus

Garlic Mashed Potatoes

Green Bean Casserole with Crispy Onions

Ciabatta Stuffing with Chicken Sausage and Cranberries

Cranberry Sauce with Orange, Ginger, and Cinnamon

Apple Ginger Crisp with Cinnamon Pecan Crumble

To buy: $139; hellofresh.com.