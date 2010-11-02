8 Food-Storage Containers for Thanksgiving
Stay Fresh Pie Keeper
Get a jumpstart on the holiday by baking your pies a day or two early, and then keep them fresh in a BPA-free holder. Sized to fit a 9-inch pie plate, it is also perfect for protecting your pastries en route.
To buy: $6, containerstore.com.
Keepeez Vacuum Lid Set
Turn any bowl into a sealed container with this multi-size lid set. Simply place over your container and press the middle of the lid to create a liquid-tight seal. Bonus: They are also dishwasher-safe.
To buy: Unfortunately, this item is no longer available.
Baker's Boxes
Make your goodies look professional by packaging them in standard white baker’s boxes. Or use them to package foil-wrapped leftovers to send home with guests.
To buy: $1–$2 each, containerstore.com.
Wooden Steamer Set
No, we’re not suggesting you serve dim sum for Thanksgiving. Instead, use a steamer basket as a pie carrier. Tie a ribbon around the two tiers and lid to keep them together in transit.
To buy: $22.50 for 12-inch steamer, pearlriver.com.
3-Quart Bakeware Dish With Carrier
The staple of holiday potlucks, this baking dish comes with a plastic lid, an insulated carrying case, and a hot/cold pack that can be frozen or put in the microwave.
To buy: $30, walmart.com.
Glass Lock 4-Piece Set
As you’re packing up your leftovers, skip the plastic in favor of these tempered safety-glass tubs. The lids fasten securely with snapping locks, providing an airtight seal. Plus, they are microwave and dishwasher safe.
To buy: $30, amazon.com.
Avignon Picnic Basket
Just because the temperatures have dropped doesn’t mean you need to stow away your picnic basket. Instead, line it with a tea towel and pack casseroles and a bottle of wine inside to easily carry to your feast.
To buy: For similar items, go to crateandbarrel.com.
Collapsible 3-in-1 Party Carrier
Perfect for toting any number of dishes, this carrier collapses to save space when not in use. You can also use it as a cake stand or as an appetizer tray.
To buy: $32, amazon.com.
