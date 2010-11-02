8 Food-Storage Containers for Thanksgiving

By Kristin Appenbrink
Updated November 15, 2017
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.
containerstore.com
From traveling with casseroles and pies to packing up leftovers to bring home, these products will help streamline your holiday.
Start Slideshow

1 of 8

Stay Fresh Pie Keeper

containerstore.com

Get a jumpstart on the holiday by baking your pies a day or two early, and then keep them fresh in a BPA-free holder. Sized to fit a 9-inch pie plate, it is also perfect for protecting your pastries en route.

To buy: $6, containerstore.com.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 8

Keepeez Vacuum Lid Set

Bed Bath and Beyond

Turn any bowl into a sealed container with this multi-size lid set. Simply place over your container and press the middle of the lid to create a liquid-tight seal. Bonus: They are also dishwasher-safe.

To buy: Unfortunately, this item is no longer available.

3 of 8

Baker's Boxes

containerstore.com

Make your goodies look professional by packaging them in standard white baker’s boxes. Or use them to package foil-wrapped leftovers to send home with guests.

To buy: $1–$2 each, containerstore.com.

Advertisement

4 of 8

Wooden Steamer Set

pearlriver.com

No, we’re not suggesting you serve dim sum for Thanksgiving. Instead, use a steamer basket as a pie carrier. Tie a ribbon around the two tiers and lid to keep them together in transit.

To buy: $22.50 for 12-inch steamer, pearlriver.com.

5 of 8

3-Quart Bakeware Dish With Carrier

pyrexware.com

The staple of holiday potlucks, this baking dish comes with a plastic lid, an insulated carrying case, and a hot/cold pack that can be frozen or put in the microwave.

To buy: $30, walmart.com.

6 of 8

Glass Lock 4-Piece Set

snapware.com

As you’re packing up your leftovers, skip the plastic in favor of these tempered safety-glass tubs. The lids fasten securely with snapping locks, providing an airtight seal. Plus, they are microwave and dishwasher safe.

To buy: $30, amazon.com.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 8

Avignon Picnic Basket

crateandbarrel.com

Just because the temperatures have dropped doesn’t mean you need to stow away your picnic basket. Instead, line it with a tea towel and pack casseroles and a bottle of wine inside to easily carry to your feast.

To buy: For similar items, go to crateandbarrel.com.

8 of 8

Collapsible 3-in-1 Party Carrier

bedbathandbeyond.com

Perfect for toting any number of dishes, this carrier collapses to save space when not in use. You can also use it as a cake stand or as an appetizer tray.

To buy: $32, amazon.com.

Get Daily Finds via e-mail

Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Kristin Appenbrink