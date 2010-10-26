Our Favorite Thanksgiving Shortcuts
Betsy’s Cheese Straws
You can never go wrong with this classic ready-to-serve party snack. Extra-sharp Cheddar gives these petite savory crackers a bold flavor.
To buy: $6.20 for one 4-ounce box, betsyscheesestraws.com.
Feridies Classic Cajun Peanuts
A little spicy, a little sweet, these jumbo salted Virginia peanuts get their kick from paprika, garlic, and onion.
To buy: $9.50 for one 18-ounce can, feridies.com.
Dave’s Gourmet Bloody Mary Mix
Keep guests happy while the turkey roasts. Cayenne and horseradish deliver serious heat; clam juice adds a nice depth. Cheers!
To buy: $8 for one 32-ounce bottle, davesgourmet.com.
Pillsbury Simply Buttermilk Biscuits
Something to really be thankful for: everyone’s favorite flaky, ultra-buttery biscuits, now without trans fats and hydrogenated oil.
To buy: $2 for one 12-ounce tube, at supermarkets.
Williams-Sonoma La Brea Bakery Harvest Blend Stuffing Mix
Any boxed stuffing mix will get the job done, but few can truly pass for homemade. A trio of artisan breads, toasted pecans, and dried cranberries make this offering—from the beloved Los Angeles bakery—worth every penny.
To buy: $12 for one 1-pound box, williams-sonoma.com.
Bob’s Red Mill Corn Bread Mix
A rustic, crumbly texture and earthy flavor make this cornbread especially delicious.
To buy: $3.50 for one 1-pound bag, at supermarkets.
Wild Thymes Cranberry Fig Sauce
Sweet figs cut through the tart cranberries and oranges in this refreshingly different turkey companion.
To buy: $7.50 for one 12-ounce jar, at supermarkets.
See all Daily Finds from this month