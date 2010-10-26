Our Favorite Thanksgiving Shortcuts

By Lindsay Funston
Updated August 29, 2014
Betsy's Cheese Straws
The big feast just got easier with these seven time-saving, crowd-pleasing food picks.
Start Slideshow

1 of 7

Betsy’s Cheese Straws

Betsy's Cheese Straws

You can never go wrong with this classic ready-to-serve party snack. Extra-sharp Cheddar gives these petite savory crackers a bold flavor.

To buy: $6.20 for one 4-ounce box, betsyscheesestraws.com.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 7

Feridies Classic Cajun Peanuts

Feridies

A little spicy, a little sweet, these jumbo salted Virginia peanuts get their kick from paprika, garlic, and onion.

To buy: $9.50 for one 18-ounce can, feridies.com.

3 of 7

Dave’s Gourmet Bloody Mary Mix

Dave’s Gourmet Bloody Mary Mix

Keep guests happy while the turkey roasts. Cayenne and horseradish deliver serious heat; clam juice adds a nice depth. Cheers!

To buy: $8 for one 32-ounce bottle, davesgourmet.com.

Advertisement

4 of 7

Pillsbury Simply Buttermilk Biscuits

Pillsbury

Something to really be thankful for: everyone’s favorite flaky, ultra-buttery biscuits, now without trans fats and hydrogenated oil.

To buy: $2 for one 12-ounce tube, at supermarkets.

5 of 7

Williams-Sonoma La Brea Bakery Harvest Blend Stuffing Mix

Williams-Sonoma

Any boxed stuffing mix will get the job done, but few can truly pass for homemade. A trio of artisan breads, toasted pecans, and dried cranberries make this offering—from the beloved Los Angeles bakery—worth every penny.

To buy: $12 for one 1-pound box, williams-sonoma.com.

6 of 7

Bob’s Red Mill Corn Bread Mix

Amazon.com

A rustic, crumbly texture and earthy flavor make this cornbread especially delicious.

To buy: $3.50 for one 1-pound bag, at supermarkets.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 7

Wild Thymes Cranberry Fig Sauce

Amazon.com

Sweet figs cut through the tart cranberries and oranges in this refreshingly different turkey companion.

To buy: $7.50 for one 12-ounce jar, at supermarkets.

See all Daily Finds from this month

Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Lindsay Funston