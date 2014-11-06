Looking for an easy way to add flair to your holiday spread? Glittered place cards are both fun and fanciful. This variation takes some time, but the payoff is big. To make your own, use crafting glue to apply glitter to balsa wood in a geometric design. Then, let dry and use a chalk pencil to write each name in the middle of every place card.



Idea and photo from Flax and Twine.



Get the how-to: DIY Geo Chalkboard Place Cards