5 DIY Place Cards to Dress Up Your Thanksgiving Table

By Real Simple
Updated November 07, 2017
Flax and Twine
Once you’ve picked out the staples—the tablecloth, the dishes, and the flowers—a few simple additions, like these creative and festive do-it-yourself place cards can tie the whole table together. From gilded and fanciful to cute and practical, we’ve put together a collection of pretty place cards to fit every style. 
DIY Wishbone Place Cards

White Loft Studio

These gilded place cards will instantly elevate your Thanksgiving table. With a little extra time, they’re easy to make yourself, too. First roll air dry clay into two logs, press together into the shape of a wishbone, and cut a small slit at the top (this is where your place card will rest). To simplify the process, let dry and paint gold rather than applying the gold leaf.

Idea and photo from Style Me Pretty.

Get the how-to: DIY Wishbone Place Cards

DIY Geo Chalkboard Place Cards

Flax and Twine

Looking for an easy way to add flair to your holiday spread? Glittered place cards are both fun and fanciful. This variation takes some time, but the payoff is big. To make your own, use crafting glue to apply glitter to balsa wood in a geometric design. Then, let dry and use a chalk pencil to write each name in the middle of every place card.

Idea and photo from Flax and Twine.

Get the how-to: DIY Geo Chalkboard Place Cards

Rosemary Sprig Place Cards

Spoon Fork Bacon

These pretty yet simple place cards incorporate an herb you’ll probably be cooking with, too: rosemary. Simply print (or hand write) each person’s name on card stock, punch two holes (one in each corner) at the top, and then thread a sprig of rosemary through the holes. Bonus points if you pocket-fold the napkins and slip a place card into each one.

Idea and photo from Spoon Fork Bacon.

Get the how-to: Rosemary Sprig Place Cards

Thanksgiving Pear Place Cards

Whitney Lucas

These simple DIY place cards are perfect if you don’t have time for a complicated craft. Simply spray paint fresh pears with gold paint (or any other color that might match your table), use the downloadable template to create paper flags, and wrap one flag around each fruit’s stem.

Idea and photo from Freutcake.

Get the how-to: Thanksgiving Pear Place Cards

Thankful Place Cards

The Experimental Home

This practical place card is a fun way to get the whole family talking about what they’re grateful for this year. Download the free template, print it onto card stock, punch a single hole at the top and bottom of each card, and then slide a pencil through the holes on the backside.

Idea and photo from One Creative Mommy.

Get the how-to: Thankful Place Cards

