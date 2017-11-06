60 Canned Pumpkin Recipes That Are Incredibly Easy to Make

When it comes to holiday shortcuts, canned pumpkin is not only super convenient, it’s also a quality product that offers big bang for the buck.

With little more than the twist of a can opener, this gluten-free puree delivers a healthy dose of vitamin A (300 percent of the recommended daily dosage in just a half cup!) and 5 grams of dietary fiber, with zero grams of added sugar and half a gram of fat. (Find everything you need to know about the health benefits of eating pumpkin here).

It might make you wonder why you don’t incorporate canned pumpkin into dishes all year long. With more than 50 recipes ranging from savory to sweet (and even sippable!), we can just about guarantee you’ll be serving up canned pumpkin well beyond Thanksgiving. If you care to make your own pumpkin puree, learn how here.

