60 Canned Pumpkin Recipes That Are Incredibly Easy to Make
When it comes to holiday shortcuts, canned pumpkin is not only super convenient, it’s also a quality product that offers big bang for the buck.
With little more than the twist of a can opener, this gluten-free puree delivers a healthy dose of vitamin A (300 percent of the recommended daily dosage in just a half cup!) and 5 grams of dietary fiber, with zero grams of added sugar and half a gram of fat. (Find everything you need to know about the health benefits of eating pumpkin here).
It might make you wonder why you don’t incorporate canned pumpkin into dishes all year long. With more than 50 recipes ranging from savory to sweet (and even sippable!), we can just about guarantee you’ll be serving up canned pumpkin well beyond Thanksgiving. If you care to make your own pumpkin puree, learn how here.
Pumpkin Muffins
A great recipe to turn to when you’ve got leftover canned pumpkin, these pumpkin puree muffins make a great grab-and-go breakfast or tea time snack. Spread a rich cream cheese frosting on top for a sweet after-dinner treat.
Maple Pumpkin Pie
Maple syrup brings an earthy, rich sweetness to a traditional pumpkin pie. The velvety texture—from a full can of pumpkin puree—works in tandem with the custardy accent of heavy cream and eggs.
Pumpkin Cookies
The cute pumpkin-shaped sugar cookies can be turned into pilgrim hats or turkeys with a simple switch-up of cookie cutters for a festive plate of Thanksgiving pumpkin goodness—or use your favorite geometric shapes to make tasty pumpkin cookies any time of the year.
Creamy Pumpkin Casserole
This flavor-packed casserole is beautiful, but that’s not all. Made with canned pumpkin, spaghetti squash, and cubed pumpkin, it’s a pumpkin-lover’s paradise!
Spicy Pumpkin Leek Soup
This winning combo of pumpkin and leeks makes for a comforting weeknight meal that’s also worthy of serving at your next dinner party.
Pumpkin Sugar Cookies
The combination of pumpkin puree, egg yolk, and butter in these tender, cinnamon-kissed cookies makes for a plate of serious yum.
Pumpkin Pie Breakfast Popsicles
Who says pumpkin puree is just for autumn? These irresistible pumpkin popsicles include a healthy dose of crunchy granola and a kiss of honey—perfect for summer mornings—or any time, really.
Pumpkin Cream Sandwiches
These dreamy cookie sandwiches can be whipped up a day or two ahead for easy party prep.
Crispy Pumpkin Ravioli
If you’re looking to up the ante with a gorgeous dinner for your loved one, the in-laws, or a few friends, these pretty homemade ravioli, filled with spiced pumpkin puree and topped with brown butter and sage, do the trick.
Pumpkin Tomato Basil Meatballs
One of the great things to discover about pumpkin puree is the wide range of possibilities that are on offer when you think outside the can. Case in point: these sumptuous pumpkin tomato basil meatballs.
Brown Butter Pumpkin Grits
You’ll find yourself looking to leave a little extra pumpkin puree in the can just so you can make these cheesy, warming grits (topped with a fried egg, please!).
Savory Pumpkin Pancakes
The kids (and, likely, anyone else in your household) will beg for a stack of these fluffy pumpkin flapjacks. Melt a pat of butter over the top and sprinkle with cinnamon, then drizzle with maple syrup and let the accolades roll in.
Crockpot Chipotle Pulled Pork and Pumpkin Chili with Roasted Pumpkin Seeds
We love the range of flavors in this fun take on classic pulled pork, including canned pumpkin, chipotle pepper, smoky paprika, and pumpkin beer. What’s more, it’s a great one-pot and make-ahead meal.
Pumpkin Cookies With Chocolate
Rich with molasses, walnuts, and pumpkin puree, these chocolaty cookies are a Real Simple favorite!
Pumpkin Martini
This riff on a Brandy Alexander is a decadent after-dinner sipper. It’s also amazing with aged rum, spiced rum, or brandy.
Pumpkin Tortilla Soup
Fresh or canned pumpkin puree can be used to make this flavorful gluten-free soup. Stick to the vegetarian version, or add shredded leftover chicken or turkey for a heartier take.
Pumpkin Pie Milkshake
When two classic desserts meet to make one tasty treat, you'll be hard-pressed to find anyone who'll turn this sipper down—no matter what time of year it is.
Pumpkin Pecan Crisps
These delicious pecan and oat-topped custards, made with canned pumpkin, are even better with a dollop of yogurt or crème fraiche on top.
Pumpkin Spice Waffles
Oat flour makes this iconic breakfast dish more substantive than typical white flour (and gluten-free, too), and a touch of leftover pumpkin puree is enough to add a lot of extra flavor. Make an extra batch and freeze for an easy option on weekday mornings!
Pumpkin Biscotti
Dipped in your favorite hot cup of tea or French press coffee, these crunchy, nutty biscotti accented with pumpkin puree will disappear from the cookie jar faster than you can make them.
Pumpkin Pavlova with Roasted Apples
Most of us who love pavlova think of it as a berry-packed summer treat, but we switched this one up using leftover pumpkin puree and sweet-tart Honeycrisp apples to give it an apropos fall twist.
Pumpkin Spice Latte
If modern-day coffee culture has given us anything, it’s a think-outside-the-mug attitude toward the average cup of joe. A blender or food processor makes this pumpkin-accented coffee super frothy.
Pumpkin Grilled Cheese
Got just a few tablespoons of pumpkin puree left in a can? Save them for this fun and nutritious take on a classic sandwich favorite.
Pumpkin BBQ Sauce
You’ll want to bust out this pumpkin puree barbecue sauce every time you fire up the grill—or anytime you want an interesting kick on burgers or oven-baked ribs.
Pumpkin Cinnamon Rolls
Impressive but easy, these pumpkin cinnamon rolls are chewy, spicy, and full of pumpkin goodness. If you don’t have pumpkin pie spice for the glaze, try nutmeg, cinnamon, or allspice—or make your own pumpkin spice.
Pumpkin Garlic Knots
Serve these as a fun counterpoint to the pumpkin ravioli recipe above, or whip them up on pizza night for an addictive pizza-parlor classic.
Pumpkin Coconut Smoothie
We love the spike of ginger in this healthy smoothie—and how leftover pumpkin puree makes the texture extra creamy.
Pumpkin Sauce Lasagna
This pasta favorite gets a healthy dose of veggies in the form of spinach and pumpkin puree. The ground meat can be left out if you want to go vegetarian, or swapped for spicy Italian sausage, if you like a touch of heat.
Pumpkin Cream Puffs
What to do with canned pumpkin? These creamy orbs of pumpkin sweetness are a brown-sugar bolstered dream.