Shopping Quotes and Sayings That’ll Prepare You for Black Friday
Black Friday and Cyber Monday are coming up—here are some shopping quotes to inspire your pre-holiday sprees!
Black Friday is a pretty polarizing holiday. For some, it's an abomination that ruins the Thanksgiving spirit. For others, like serious shoppers who love a great deal, it’s the day to end all holidays.
As soon as the fall foliage starts to change colors, deal seekers everywhere start to plan their Black Friday strategy. For some, that means planning how to take advantage of Black Friday cyber deals, while others kick it old-school and map out their shopping route throughout town.
No matter how or where you shop, we believe this is a holiday worth celebrating (Amazon released its Black Friday deals early if you want to start now even). After all, it can help you score the perfect gift for a loved one at an affordable price and may even leave you with enough left over to gift yourself something nice as well.
So, before you set your alarm to wake up for those doorbuster deals and before you bookmark every website you plan to hit up for unprecedented sales, check out these quotes about shopping that will get you excited for the best shopping holiday of the year. Here’s hoping you get to be in front of the line.
2
“Shopping is my cardio.”
— Carrie Bradshaw, Sex and the City
3
“Treat yo’ self.”
— Tom and Donna, Parks and Recreation
6
“Shopping is better than sex. If you’re not satisfied after shopping, you can make an exchange for something you really like.”
— Adrienne Gusoff
8
“I love shopping. There is a little bit of magic found in buying something new. It is instant gratification, a quick fix.”
― Rebecca Bloom, Girl Anatomy: A Novel
9
“Buy what you don’t have yet or what you really want, which can be mixed with what you already own. Buy only because something excites you, not just for the simple act of shopping.”
― Karl Lagerfeld
10
“Once again, we come to the Holiday Season, a deeply religious time that each of us observes, in his own way, by going to the mall of his choice.”
— Dave Barry
11
“I shop, therefore I am.”
— Heather Chandler, Heathers
12
“You can always find something you want.”
― Sophie Kinsella, Confessions of a Shopaholic