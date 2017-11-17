Here’s Everything On Sale for Black Friday at Barnes and Noble

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Many might think that book-lovers spend the day after Thanksgiving curled up with their favorite novel and a cup of piping hot tea. While that’s not that far from the truth, many do line up outside of their favorite bookstore waiting for their Black Friday sale, hoping to stock up on bestsellers, Pulitzer prize winners, and of course, the coffee table books they’ve selected for their friends and family as gifts. And this year, those who call Barnes and Noble their favorite bookseller won’t be disappointed the Thanksgiving weekend deals.

The sales kick off online on Thanksgiving, November 23, and in-store on Black Friday, November 24, and last until Sunday, November 26. Those who choose to start their Black Friday shopping plan in-store before 10 a.m. will be treated to a fresh cup of free piping hot coffee when they walk in the door—no purchase necessary! In stores only, as well, customers can receive 30 percent off all print magazines—we’d recommend Real Simple’s December issue! You can also pick up one of your favorite books signed by the author this holiday season, as stores will start to carry thousands of signed copies, available for just the cover price.

Don't know what to get your favorite bookish-friend? Here, 97 of our favorite affordable gifts for readers!