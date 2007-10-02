Daniel Johnnes, author and wine director for the restaurants of chef Daniel Boulud, recommends these drinks with dinner:





Wine

2006 Lindemans Bin 95 Sauvignon Blanc, $8

A crisp, fresh white with the zesty aromas of grapefruit and melon.



2005 Poet’s Leap Riesling, $20

Soft and luscious, this medium-bodied white smells of apples and pears.



2005 Chateau Ste. Michelle “Cold Creek Vineyard” Chardonnay, $23

A bold, creamy white with tropical-fruit touches.



2005 A by Acacia Pinot Noir, $19

Cherry and spice notes are the draw of this light, seductive red.



2005 Sterling Vintner’s Collection Zinfandel, $13

A medium-bodied red with rich flavors of berry, currant, and black pepper.



2004 L’Ecole No. 41 Syrah, $24

This big red has hints of smoke, earth, and spice.





Hard Cider

Duché de Longueville “Antoinette” Dry, $8 for a 750-Milliliter Bottle

An effervescent French cider.



Woodchuck Granny Smith Draft Cider, $8 for a Six-Pack

Tangy, with a hint of sweetness, this is a palate cleanser.