Thanksgiving 2020 is sure to be one for the books. Make it your best turkey day yet with our guides to Thanksgiving table decor, Friendsgiving celebrations, and other tips for a great feast day. We’ll even teach you how to master some Thanksgiving cooking essentials, like microwaving or boiling sweet potatoes for the big meal.

Thanksgiving Basics

Everything You Need to Know About Thanksgiving This Year

Thanksgiving 2020 arrives in November, and we’ve got answers to all your pressing Thanksgiving questions—and maybe some fun facts you never knew.
46 Thanksgiving Wishes, Messages, and Greetings to Share This Year

You may make a point of spending Thanksgiving with family and/or friends, but that doesn’t mean you don’t still want to send Thanksgiving wishes or happy Thanksgiving messages to anyone who couldn’t join you in-person on Turkey Day. Thanksgiving quotes make great Thanksgiving wishes, but there are also gratitude- or relationship-focused messages you can share to spread the holiday cheer. (And if you want to go above and beyond “Happy Thanksgiving,” you’re in the right spot.) Unlike holidays that lean more heavily into gift-giving, Thanksgiving is all about human connections: It’s about sharing your gratitude for the wonderful people in your life and all the blessings you enjoy. (It’s also about food.) That’s why Thanksgiving is a great time for conversation starters and heart-warming Thanksgiving episodes of beloved TV shows—plus sending gushy messages of gratitude to everyone in your life. Whether you’re prepping pre-holiday cards and gifts, putting together signs for your Thanksgiving table decor, or planning out your Instagram captions for your post-dinner family photo posts, give these Thanksgiving wishes a try; you may find yourself getting a little teary-eyed in the process. For some, sending Thanksgiving greetings might mean sending a simple “Happy Thanksgiving!” text. (Add the turkey emoji for extra credit.) Others might think the Thanksgiving sayings that come to the tip of the tongue are a little too cliché and prefer to send their thanksgiving messages via an elegant stationery note detailing each aspect one is thankful for. No matter what your style is, Real Simple can help you figure out exactly which Thanksgiving wishes to send to or share with your loved ones. (Figuring out how, exactly, to send them is all you.) At the very least, you can download one of these greetings images to send; a picture says a thousand words, right?
36 Fun Conversation Starter Questions for Your Thanksgiving Table (or Virtual Feast)

Worrying about the conversation at Thanksgiving dinner shouldn’t be such a burden, so we prepped both fun and funny conversation starters you can blurt out as soon as someone brings up the election.
40 Stunning Thanksgiving Table Decor Ideas for 2020

Whether you’re hosting for the first time or the 20th time, let your Thanksgiving table decor set the scene for your fall gathering. You might be a minimalist at heart, prefer a traditional design, or want nothing but glam accents, but whatever your style, we’ve got the perfect Thanksgiving table decor idea for you. Use these gorgeous tablescapes as inspiration—most of them are easy to pull off so you can spend less time on finding the right Thanksgiving table decorations, and more time on perfecting your Turkey recipe. Decided on decor, but aren't sure the right way to set the table? Follow our table-setting guide, which has detailed instructions for casual to formal tables and everything in between. RELATED: 9 Gorgeous Natural Fall Decor Ideas to Elevate Your Home for Autumn
What Is Friendsgiving? Plus More That You Probably Didn’t Know About This Friends-First Tradition

Did Friendsgiving originate from the Friends Thanksgiving episodes, or does it have another history? Learn what Friendsgiving means, when it is, and why you should celebrate the tradition this year.
16 Thanksgiving Quotes That Will Make You Laugh, Feel Thankful, and More

Put yourself in the Thanksgiving spirit (and start feeling thankful) with these inspirational, heartwarming quotes and sayings.

Food and Feasting

20 Delicious Ideas for Leftover Mashed Potatoes

Don’t know what to do with all the leftover mashed potatoes after Thanksgiving? Try making these easy leftover mashed potato recipes.
The Easiest, Fastest Way to Microwave a Sweet Potato

Learn how to microwave a sweet potato in minutes. Plus, the easiest method to cook multiple sweet potatoes in the microwave when you're short on time.
The Best Way to Boil Sweet Potatoes

How Long Do Sweet Potatoes Last?

How to Serve Canned Cranberry Sauce

60 Canned Pumpkin Recipes That Are Incredibly Easy to Make

More Turkey Day Essentials

How Long Can Pumpkin Pie Sit Out?

Did you forget to put your leftover pumpkin pie in the fridge after Thanksgiving dinner? Find out how long a pumpkin pie can sit out before going bad.

All Thanksgiving

Here’s When You Should Go Grocery Shopping for Thanksgiving to Avoid the Crowds This Year

8 Essential Thanksgiving Food Safety Rules to Follow to Avoid Getting Anyone Sick This Year

Thinking of Ordering Thanksgiving Dinner This Year? Here Are 6 Delicious Options That'll Save You So Much Time

7 Show-Stopping Stuffing Recipes That Prove Why It's the Most Essential Thanksgiving Side

Have You Been Pronouncing 'Pecan' Wrong? Here's What Pecan Farmers Have to Say

Follow These 6 Simple Steps to Host Thanksgiving for Two That'll Feel Just as Festive (and Delicious) as Ever

Friendsgiving Isn't Canceled—Here Are 10 Clever Tips for Hosting a Digital Holiday Dinner Party

Will Trader Joe's Be Open on Thanksgiving Day? Here's Everything You Need to Know About Its Holiday Hours

Celebrate the Season Photo Contest

How to Host Thanksgiving Safely This Year

The CDC Just Released Health Guidelines for Celebrating Thanksgiving 2020 Safely

Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade to Go Virtual Due to Ongoing Pandemic

9 Delicious Leftover Turkey Recipes You Can Make in Under an Hour

Trader Joe’s Thanksgiving Offerings Might Be All You Need for a Tasty At-Home Feast This Year

Fennel Is the Most Underappreciated Fall Vegetable—Here’s Why

How to Cook a Thanksgiving Turkey Without a Roasting Pan

8 Easy Ingredient Swaps That'll Make Your Thanksgiving Dinner Healthier

19 Thanksgiving TV Episodes You Can Watch After Your Feast

These Are Americans’ Least Favorite Thanksgiving Dishes, According to New Research

Honey-Apple Galette With Pistachio Sugar

Sage and Apple Stuffing

Golden Gravy

Luscious Mashed Potatoes

Crispy Brussels Sprouts With Pancetta and Lemon

No-Baste Roast Turkey

