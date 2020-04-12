Everything You Need to Know About Thanksgiving This Year
Thanksgiving 2020 arrives in November, and we’ve got answers to all your pressing Thanksgiving questions—and maybe some fun facts you never knew.
46 Thanksgiving Wishes, Messages, and Greetings to Share This Year
You may make a point of spending Thanksgiving with family and/or friends, but that doesn’t mean you don’t still want to send Thanksgiving wishes or happy Thanksgiving messages to anyone who couldn’t join you in-person on Turkey Day. Thanksgiving quotes make great Thanksgiving wishes, but there are also gratitude- or relationship-focused messages you can share to spread the holiday cheer. (And if you want to go above and beyond “Happy Thanksgiving,” you’re in the right spot.) Unlike holidays that lean more heavily into gift-giving, Thanksgiving is all about human connections: It’s about sharing your gratitude for the wonderful people in your life and all the blessings you enjoy. (It’s also about food.) That’s why Thanksgiving is a great time for conversation starters and heart-warming Thanksgiving episodes of beloved TV shows—plus sending gushy messages of gratitude to everyone in your life. Whether you’re prepping pre-holiday cards and gifts, putting together signs for your Thanksgiving table decor, or planning out your Instagram captions for your post-dinner family photo posts, give these Thanksgiving wishes a try; you may find yourself getting a little teary-eyed in the process. For some, sending Thanksgiving greetings might mean sending a simple “Happy Thanksgiving!” text. (Add the turkey emoji for extra credit.) Others might think the Thanksgiving sayings that come to the tip of the tongue are a little too cliché and prefer to send their thanksgiving messages via an elegant stationery note detailing each aspect one is thankful for. No matter what your style is, Real Simple can help you figure out exactly which Thanksgiving wishes to send to or share with your loved ones. (Figuring out how, exactly, to send them is all you.) At the very least, you can download one of these greetings images to send; a picture says a thousand words, right?
36 Fun Conversation Starter Questions for Your Thanksgiving Table (or Virtual Feast)
Worrying about the conversation at Thanksgiving dinner shouldn’t be such a burden, so we prepped both fun and funny conversation starters you can blurt out as soon as someone brings up the election.
40 Stunning Thanksgiving Table Decor Ideas for 2020
Whether you’re hosting for the first time or the 20th time, let your Thanksgiving table decor set the scene for your fall gathering. You might be a minimalist at heart, prefer a traditional design, or want nothing but glam accents, but whatever your style, we’ve got the perfect Thanksgiving table decor idea for you. Use these gorgeous tablescapes as inspiration—most of them are easy to pull off so you can spend less time on finding the right Thanksgiving table decorations, and more time on perfecting your Turkey recipe. Decided on decor, but aren't sure the right way to set the table? Follow our table-setting guide, which has detailed instructions for casual to formal tables and everything in between. RELATED: 9 Gorgeous Natural Fall Decor Ideas to Elevate Your Home for Autumn
What Is Friendsgiving? Plus More That You Probably Didn’t Know About This Friends-First Tradition
Did Friendsgiving originate from the Friends Thanksgiving episodes, or does it have another history? Learn what Friendsgiving means, when it is, and why you should celebrate the tradition this year.
16 Thanksgiving Quotes That Will Make You Laugh, Feel Thankful, and More
Put yourself in the Thanksgiving spirit (and start feeling thankful) with these inspirational, heartwarming quotes and sayings.