10 Holiday-Season Essentials
Perfect Party Top
For less than the price of a bottle of bubbly: the perfect party top, from Rodarte for Target.
To buy: $25, target.com (available December 20).
Rocker-Chic Gloves
Why settle for plain leather when you can rock the built-in chain cuffs on these Kenneth Cole gloves?
To buy: $68, kennethcole.com.
Festive Glassware
Holiday drinks just taste better in delicate Soiree glasses by Roost. An assortment of five.
To buy: $115 for the set, F. Dorian, 415-861-3191.
Silver Candlesticks
Miss Scarlet could do some damage with these 15- to 22-inch silver-plated Roost candlesticks.
To buy: $59 to $77 each, Columbine, 415-927-8884.
Python Tray
Buffet napkins get a shimmery background on this faux-leather python tray by Tozai.
To buy: $68, (for two trays, 12 and 16 inches), Elizabeth Bauer Design, 212-255-8625.
Embellished Headband
There’s nothing schoolgirl about Jennifer Behr’s headbands. (The crystal wing can be put on a belt or a necklace.) In four colors.
To buy: $98 each, Jennifer Behr, 718-360-1875.
Lush Lashes
YSL Mascara Singulier leaves you with dramatic lashes and, thanks to the microfiber brush, subtly lined lids.
To buy: $30, yslbeautyus.com.
Fresh Wipes
Most wipes have a medicinal whiff. But Motif Moist Hand & Face Wipes come in fresher scents, like water lily.
To buy: $1.50 for 15, target.com for stores.
Sleek Bracelet
Cool but low-key, this Clare Vivier leather wrap bracelet is just right to wear every day.
To buy: $69, seevivier.com.
Soft Scent
Spritz Stella McCartney Stellanude Linen Mist, a soft rose scent, on lingerie, sheets, or even skin.
To buy: $59 for 4.2 ounces, sephora.com.