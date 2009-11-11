10 Holiday-Season Essentials

By Real Simple
Updated August 29, 2014
Ten items―handpicked by Real Simple editors―that will make your holidays bright.
Perfect Party Top

For less than the price of a bottle of bubbly: the perfect party top, from Rodarte for Target.

To buy: $25, target.com (available December 20).

Rocker-Chic Gloves

Why settle for plain leather when you can rock the built-in chain cuffs on these Kenneth Cole gloves?

To buy: $68, kennethcole.com.

Festive Glassware

Holiday drinks just taste better in delicate Soiree glasses by Roost. An assortment of five.

To buy: $115 for the set, F. Dorian, 415-861-3191.

Silver Candlesticks

Miss Scarlet could do some damage with these 15- to 22-inch silver-plated Roost candlesticks.

To buy: $59 to $77 each, Columbine, 415-927-8884.

Python Tray

Buffet napkins get a shimmery background on this faux-leather python tray by Tozai.

To buy: $68, (for two trays, 12 and 16 inches), Elizabeth Bauer Design, 212-255-8625.

Embellished Headband

There’s nothing schoolgirl about Jennifer Behr’s headbands. (The crystal wing can be put on a belt or a necklace.) In four colors.

To buy: $98 each, Jennifer Behr, 718-360-1875.

Lush Lashes

YSL Mascara Singulier leaves you with dramatic lashes and, thanks to the microfiber brush, subtly lined lids.

To buy: $30, yslbeautyus.com.

Fresh Wipes

Most wipes have a medicinal whiff. But Motif Moist Hand & Face Wipes come in fresher scents, like water lily.

To buy: $1.50 for 15, target.com for stores.

Sleek Bracelet

Cool but low-key, this Clare Vivier leather wrap bracelet is just right to wear every day.

To buy: $69, seevivier.com.

Soft Scent

Spritz Stella McCartney Stellanude Linen Mist, a soft rose scent, on lingerie, sheets, or even skin.

To buy: $59 for 4.2 ounces, sephora.com.

By Real Simple