6 Sweet and Surprising Easter Basket Upgrades
Simon Coll Chocolate Easter Umbrellas
Bring on the April showers! Cheerful chickens and handsome bunnies adorn the retro pastel wrappers of these delightful umbrella-shaped milk chocolate morsels crafted by a renowned Spanish chocolatier.
To buy: $5.97 for a set of 3, worldmarket.com.
Epicerie Boulud Peeps
Everyone's favorite drugstore candies get a chic makeover in the hands of chef Daniel Boulud's talented pastry team. Choose from sunny yellow chicks lightly scented with lemon or playful sheep flecked with coconut.
To buy: $9 for a box of 4, epicerieboulud.com.
Vosges The Goose's Golden Eggs Organic Peanut Butter Eggs
Chocolate and peanut butter may be a childhood classic, but these artfully embossed and gilt-wrapped eggs from Chicago-based confectioner Vogses manage to make the combo feel ultra luxe and all-grown-up.
To buy: $13.50 for a set of 3, vosgeschocolate.com.
Sugarfina Confetti Dolce
Teeny-tiny and oh-so-tempting, these darling Italian candies come in an array of springtime hues and exotic flavors—peach, vanilla, violet, banana, anisette, and rose water—that are sure to delight your senses.
To buy: $10 for 2.95 ounces, sugarfina.com.
Springenheide Truffle Egg
Forget the goose that laid the golden egg—if you want to add some magic to your Easter basket, try these fanciful candies with real eggshell exteriors that crack open to reveal solid hazelnut truffle centers.
To buy: $9.98 for a set of 2, worldmarket.com.
Quin Gummy Egg Candy
These brightly colored and irresistibly juicy gummy eggs from small batch Portland candy maker Quin taste great for good reason: They're made by hand with Oregon strawberries, cherries, and real lemon zest.
To buy: $24 for 3 bags, food52.com.