6 Stunning Easter Treats
Maggie Louise Confections Rock ‘N Roll Easter Collection
Hand painted in Austin, Texas, these critters are a jazzy take on chocolate Easter bunnies. Each set of contains three dark chocolate “patent leather” rabbits filled with vanilla marshmallow and a dozen white chocolate eggs stuffed with sea salted chocolate caramel.
To buy: $48 for one 5.16-ounce container, maggielouiseconfections.com.
Featured March 2015
Épicerie Boulud Hot Cross Buns
This holiday dessert has a reputation for being cloying and dry, but “X” marks the sweet spot when it comes to the version from renowned chef Daniel Boulud. A fat cross of powdered sugar icing tops each yeasty butter-filled roll.
To buy: $18 for one container of 6 buns, epicerieboulud.com.
Lindt Chick Hollow Figure
No one could possibly resist gobbling up this grinning milk chocolate baby bird.
To buy: $5 for one 3.5-ounce figure, amazon.com.
Three Tarts Bakery Coconut Bunnies
A trio of New York City-based female bakers brings you the ideal table setting or party favor: six homemade, individually wrapped coconut-covered vanilla marshmallows that are a far cry from their animal-shaped grocery store cousins.
To buy: $21 for one box of 6 bunnies, 3tarts.com.
Li-Lac Chocolates Easter Chicken
Made from a century-old mold, this hefty chocolate statue—available in white, milk, or dark varieties—weighs one and a half pounds and stands half a foot tall.
To buy: $35 for one 24-ounce figure, li-lacchocolates.com.
Sugarfina Dionysus Walnuts
Metallic flecks cover these Greek candies—walnuts dipped in dark chocolate and sugar shells—that are divine enough to be the goose’s golden eggs.
To buy: $3 for one 1.5-ounce taster packet, sugarfina.com.
Get Daily Finds via e-mail