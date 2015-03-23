6 Stunning Easter Treats

By Heath Goldman
Updated March 23, 2015
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.
sugarfina.com
Forget jelly bean-stuffed plastic eggs. These high-end goodies hit the sweet spot between festive and over-the-top.
Start Slideshow

1 of 6

Maggie Louise Confections Rock ‘N Roll Easter Collection 

maggielouiseconfections.com

Hand painted in Austin, Texas, these critters are a jazzy take on chocolate Easter bunnies. Each set of contains three dark chocolate “patent leather” rabbits filled with vanilla marshmallow and a dozen white chocolate eggs stuffed with sea salted chocolate caramel.

To buy: $48 for one 5.16-ounce container, maggielouiseconfections.com.

Featured March 2015

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 6

Épicerie Boulud Hot Cross Buns

epicerieboulud.com

This holiday dessert has a reputation for being cloying and dry, but “X” marks the sweet spot when it comes to the version from renowned chef Daniel Boulud. A fat cross of powdered sugar icing tops each yeasty butter-filled roll.

To buy: $18 for one container of 6 buns, epicerieboulud.com.

3 of 6

Lindt Chick Hollow Figure 

lindtusa.com

No one could possibly resist gobbling up this grinning milk chocolate baby bird.

To buy: $5 for one 3.5-ounce figure, amazon.com.

Advertisement

4 of 6

Three Tarts Bakery Coconut Bunnies 

3tarts.com

A trio of New York City-based female bakers brings you the ideal table setting or party favor: six homemade, individually wrapped coconut-covered vanilla marshmallows that are a far cry from their animal-shaped grocery store cousins.

To buy: $21 for one box of 6 bunnies, 3tarts.com.

5 of 6

Li-Lac Chocolates Easter Chicken 

li-lacchocolates.com

Made from a century-old mold, this hefty chocolate statue—available in white, milk, or dark varieties—weighs one and a half pounds and stands half a foot tall.

To buy: $35 for one 24-ounce figure, li-lacchocolates.com.

6 of 6

Sugarfina Dionysus Walnuts

sugarfina.com

Metallic flecks cover these Greek candies—walnuts dipped in dark chocolate and sugar shells—that are divine enough to be the goose’s golden eggs.

To buy: $3 for one 1.5-ounce taster packet, sugarfina.com.

Get Daily Finds via e-mail

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Heath Goldman