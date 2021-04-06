7 Simple Ways to Celebrate Ramadan This Year

Dates are the number-one staple of Ramadan, across all Muslim cultures. They are what we eat for energy at dawn before a long day of fasting, as well as what we eat to break our fast at sunset.

Consider having dates front and center during Ramadan by shifting dates out of the cardboard box they came in and into golden or silver decorative bowls for the season. Bowls with glass lids or a cloche dome are best to help keep the dates fresh.

Display the festive bowls in your kitchen or on a sideboard. Take it a step further and create a Ramadan vignette by filling bowls of varying heights with nuts, such as almonds and walnuts, and displaying them as a grouping. (At the end of Ramadan, use the dates and nuts in your Eid cooking—you can have your display and eat it, too!)