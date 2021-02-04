Savory Matzo Farfel Kigelach Muffins

These simple, savory muffins are made with matzo farfel (crushed matzo) and egg to create a delicious Passover side dish or breakfast. Served warm or at room temperature, they can be eaten as is or with jelly for added sweetness. This recipe makes about 12 muffins, but can easily be doubled or tripled to feed a larger group. Chag sameach!