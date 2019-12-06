11 Easy Ways to Make 2020 Your Best Year Yet

A hectic work schedule and bustling social calendar can make it difficult to break out of your standard routine. While you may feel short on time, it's essential to carve out time for yourself to try new hobbies and identify new interests. Dying to make pasta from scratch? Test out an irresistible Cacio e Pepe recipe. Interested in trying Pilates? Ask a friend to go to a class with you. Commit to your interests, and even a small effort will feel like an accomplishment.