How Real Simple Editors Are Celebrating New Year’s Eve (Safely) This Year

Glittering parties and crowded celebrations may be off the table this year, but we’re still celebrating a new year in other ways—here’s how.

To call the events of 2020 unexpected would be a colossal understatement. They have been challenging, eye-opening, and heartbreaking. Many people have lost loved ones to the coronavirus; others have been forced to have difficult conversations with themselves and those close to them about race and racial inequality, politics, and safety. Still more have lost their jobs, lost income, or lost their businesses.

Another colossal understatement: 2020 was not the best year. Sure, it might have had some highlights, but overall, there are plenty of reasons we would all like to move forward into 2021, with or without the New Year quotes and New Year’s Day foods we’ve enjoyed in years past. And with New Year’s Eve just a short time away, the question of what you’re doing to celebrate the new year has new weight. Some people are (understandably) not interested in celebrating, while others are looking for scaled-down ways to celebrate New Year’s Eve safely during the pandemic and focus on the positive moments of 2020.

Whichever category you fall into, read on: We polled Real Simple editors on what they’re doing to celebrate New Year’s Eve, even if that celebration takes place on the couch. If you’re seeking inspiration for your own household celebration, maybe you’ll find it here. (Or maybe you’ll find it in one of these champagne cocktail recipes.) And if you’re planning to spend New Year’s Eve sleeping, we get it. Happy New Year to all, and here’s to a brighter 2021.