7 Smart Tips for Ringing in the New Year Safely

We can use all the help we can get to make next year better, so make a feast of several cultures’ versions of good luck food. Long noodles symbolize a long and prosperous life in China and Japan, and black-eyed peas (stewed with ham hocks and collard greens) are good luck in the South. Foods that look like coins or cash or are gold in hue—like mandarins, dumplings, cabbage, cornbread, lentils, and greens—are thought to help bring you prosperity in the new year. Germans eat cute marzipan pigs for an auspicious start to the new year—or try their more daring good luck dish: pickled herring. And at midnight, you can follow the Spanish tradition of popping 12 grapes in your mouth, one for each stroke of the clock, to help you get a fresh start for the new year.

