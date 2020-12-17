Champagne Cocktails to Upgrade Your New Year's

Toasting to 2021 with a classic glass of bubbly is definitely in order—whether you drink it straight up or in one of these swanky champagne cocktails.

Bubbly may go by many names—champagne, prosecco, cava, sparkling wine—but it’s always the perfect drink to ring in the new year. And this year, when it’s not a stretch to say that most people are ready to say good riddance to 2020, is the perfect time to kick it up a notch with a really great bottle of sparkling wine—or a fizzy (and fabulous!) champagne cocktail to toast to the new year.

Remember, you don’t need a really expensive bottle of champagne if you’re mixing it into a champagne punch, bellini, or other fun drink—the flavor of the sparkling wine will likely be tempered by juice, liqueurs, and other ingredients you add to your champagne cocktail.