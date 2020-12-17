Champagne Cocktails to Upgrade Your New Year's

Toasting to 2021 with a classic glass of bubbly is definitely in order—whether you drink it straight up or in one of these swanky champagne cocktails.

By Lisa Milbrand
December 17, 2020
Advertisement
Credit: Getty Images

Bubbly may go by many names—champagne, prosecco, cava, sparkling wine—but it’s always the perfect drink to ring in the new year. And this year, when it’s not a stretch to say that most people are ready to say good riddance to 2020, is the perfect time to kick it up a notch with a really great bottle of sparkling wine—or a fizzy (and fabulous!) champagne cocktail to toast to the new year. 

Related: The Only Champagne Explainer You'll Ever Need

Remember, you don’t need a really expensive bottle of champagne if you’re mixing it into a champagne punch, bellini, or other fun drink—the flavor of the sparkling wine will likely be tempered by juice, liqueurs, and other ingredients you add to your champagne cocktail.

And while New Year’s Eve may be the big champagne holiday of the year, there’s nothing stopping you from enjoying one of these cocktails any time you’re feeling festive—champagne cocktails make a great addition to Christmas or Hanukkah, or you can start off New Year’s Day brunch with a nice bellini or mimosa.

Credit: Wendy Granger

get the recipe

A little whiskey and a hint of lemon make this tweak on the classic French 75 the perfect fresh start for the new year.

Credit: Greg DuPree

get the recipe

Use prime-season lemons and limes in a pretty punch (halve the recipe if you're keeping your New Year's celebration small and safe). 

Related: How to Celebrate New Year's Safely

get the recipe

This blush-hued cocktail mixes pear and cranberry juice with pretty pink rosé champagne. 

Credit: Getty Images

get the recipe

Pomegranate juice and a dash of elderflower liqueur dress up your favorite champagne. 

Credit: Sarah Karnasiewicz

get the recipe

Rose water and grapefruit juice lend this festive cocktail a subtle floral and citrus profile.

Credit: Getty Images

This prosecco-based drink may be synonymous with summer, but the citrusy profile makes it a perfect winter cocktail too. 

Credit: Getty Images

get the recipe

The brunch classic is perfect for your New Year's Day celebration (and a great way to use up any leftover bubbly from the night before).  

Credit: bhofack2/Getty Images

Adding a splash of bubbly helps balance out the sweetness of holiday favorite liqueur amaretto in this fizzy champagne cocktail. 

Credit: Mitchell Feinberg

Elderflower liqueur is the perfect addition to a champagne cocktail—and goes beautifully with the tart citrus of grapefruit in this champagne punch. 

Credit: Charles Masters

Easy-to-make rosemary syrup freshens up some pretty pink sparkling rosé.

Credit: Getty Images

Just add a splash of Chambord, the classic black raspberry liqueur, to a glass of champagne for a pretty pink New Year's Eve Chambord cocktail.  

Credit: Getty Images

get the recipe

A classic bellini is made with peach juice, but this cold-weather champagne cocktail calls for apple cider and and a sprig of rosemary.

Credit: Tom Schierlitz

get the recipe

Feel like you're on a tropical vacation with this fresh cocktail mix of mango and orange juice. 

© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com