Champagne Cocktails to Upgrade Your New Year's
Toasting to 2021 with a classic glass of bubbly is definitely in order—whether you drink it straight up or in one of these swanky champagne cocktails.
Bubbly may go by many names—champagne, prosecco, cava, sparkling wine—but it’s always the perfect drink to ring in the new year. And this year, when it’s not a stretch to say that most people are ready to say good riddance to 2020, is the perfect time to kick it up a notch with a really great bottle of sparkling wine—or a fizzy (and fabulous!) champagne cocktail to toast to the new year.
Remember, you don’t need a really expensive bottle of champagne if you’re mixing it into a champagne punch, bellini, or other fun drink—the flavor of the sparkling wine will likely be tempered by juice, liqueurs, and other ingredients you add to your champagne cocktail.
And while New Year’s Eve may be the big champagne holiday of the year, there’s nothing stopping you from enjoying one of these cocktails any time you’re feeling festive—champagne cocktails make a great addition to Christmas or Hanukkah, or you can start off New Year’s Day brunch with a nice bellini or mimosa.
A little whiskey and a hint of lemon make this tweak on the classic French 75 the perfect fresh start for the new year.
Use prime-season lemons and limes in a pretty punch (halve the recipe if you're keeping your New Year's celebration small and safe).
This blush-hued cocktail mixes pear and cranberry juice with pretty pink rosé champagne.
Pomegranate juice and a dash of elderflower liqueur dress up your favorite champagne.
Rose water and grapefruit juice lend this festive cocktail a subtle floral and citrus profile.
This prosecco-based drink may be synonymous with summer, but the citrusy profile makes it a perfect winter cocktail too.
The brunch classic is perfect for your New Year's Day celebration (and a great way to use up any leftover bubbly from the night before).
Adding a splash of bubbly helps balance out the sweetness of holiday favorite liqueur amaretto in this fizzy champagne cocktail.
Elderflower liqueur is the perfect addition to a champagne cocktail—and goes beautifully with the tart citrus of grapefruit in this champagne punch.
Just add a splash of Chambord, the classic black raspberry liqueur, to a glass of champagne for a pretty pink New Year's Eve Chambord cocktail.
A classic bellini is made with peach juice, but this cold-weather champagne cocktail calls for apple cider and and a sprig of rosemary.
Feel like you're on a tropical vacation with this fresh cocktail mix of mango and orange juice.