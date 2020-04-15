New Year’s Day

Expert Organizing Tips for the New Year

Advice for one of our most-procrastinated resolutions: getting organized.
The One Mistake You’re Making When Hosting a New Year’s Eve Party

With this tip, your guests won’t want to leave. 
21 Deals and Discounts for New Year’s Eve and Day

From clothing to food.
New Year’s Day Brunch Menu

There’s no better way to celebrate the New Year than with a bright and flavorful brunch enjoyed with friends and family. And don’t worry: we rounded up recipes that will satisfy both the late-night partygoers (greasy potatoes and a cocktail) and the health-focused resolution makers (citrus salad, anyone?).
3 Great Ideas for Sparkling Wine

Easy, bubbly concoctions that are sure to be the toast of the party.
Discounts & Deals: New Year’s Eve Delights

Leave the cheapie noisemakers to the revelers in Times Square and instead usher in 2011 with these luxurious party picks, all hand selected by Real Simple editors.

6 Hangover Preventions and Cures

How to Cure a Hangover

Tips for the night of—and the morning after—to help you revel without (as many) repercussions.
This Is The Best Weekly Planner I Buy Year After Year

Get organized in 2019 with this weekly planner that’s a serious game changer.
I Stopped Swearing for Three Years. Here’s Why I Started Again.

21 Easy New Year’s Eve Snack and App Ideas

A Sneak Preview at What New Year’s Resolutions Look Like By January 20

Romantic Dinner Ideas for Two

The Only Dumbbell Exercises You’ll Ever Need

Eight moves to improve strength, endurance, and tone.

10 Things Trainers Wish You Knew

10 Things Trainers Wish You Knew About Your Workout

15-Minute DIY Party Ideas

4 Tips for a Successful Dry January

How to Eat a Lobster

How To: Make a Martini

Melinda Gates on Her Inspiring New Year Tradition

25 Best Romantic Desserts

Make-Ahead Dinner Party Menu

6 Exercises to Do At Home (When the Gym Is Crazy Crowded)

9 Small Cleaning Resolutions You Should Make in 2017

9 Small Cleaning Resolutions That Will Make a Big Difference

10 DIY Holiday and Christmas Decorations

9 Homemade Holiday Decorations

69 New Uses for New Year's

New Year’s New Uses

Quiz: What Should Your New Year’s Resolution Be?

100 Inspiring New Year's Resolutions

These Are the Best (and Worst) Cities for Keeping Your New Year’s Resolutions

21 Inspirational New Year Quotes and Captions for a Fresh Start to Your Year

A New Year’s Day Open House Menu That’s Festive and Fuss-Free

7 Winter Comfort Foods That’ll Feed a Crowd

20 Easy Steak Dinners

8 Party-Perfect Picks to Celebrate the New Year

8 Fun Ideas for Ringing in the New Year

Throw the Easiest New Year’s Eve Party Ever

6 Mocktail Recipes As Good as the Real Thing​

10 Delicious Lasagna Recipes for the Ultimate One-Dish Meal

These Restaurants and Stores Are Open on New Year’s Eve and Day

5 Genius Ways to Style a Bar Cart for Every Occasion

