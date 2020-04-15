Expert Organizing Tips for the New Year
Advice for one of our most-procrastinated resolutions: getting organized.
The One Mistake You’re Making When Hosting a New Year’s Eve Party
With this tip, your guests won’t want to leave.
21 Deals and Discounts for New Year’s Eve and Day
From clothing to food.
New Year’s Day Brunch Menu
There’s no better way to celebrate the New Year than with a bright and flavorful brunch enjoyed with friends and family. And don’t worry: we rounded up recipes that will satisfy both the late-night partygoers (greasy potatoes and a cocktail) and the health-focused resolution makers (citrus salad, anyone?).
3 Great Ideas for Sparkling Wine
Easy, bubbly concoctions that are sure to be the toast of the party.
Discounts & Deals: New Year’s Eve Delights
Leave the cheapie noisemakers to the revelers in Times Square and instead usher in 2011 with these luxurious party picks, all hand selected by Real Simple editors.