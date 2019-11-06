Image zoom amazon.com

In case you missed it, smart artificial Christmas trees exist—and they’re already selling out on Amazon. Welcome to the future.

The Mr. Christmas Alexa Compatible RGB LED Christmas Tree combines the simple joys of a holiday tradition with modern, voice-controlled technology. Standing at seven feet tall and designed to look like a classic Douglas Fir, the flame-retardant tree is pre-lit with LED lights and works with any Alexa device—like the Echo Dot or Echo Show.

You can easily select your preferred lighting color scheme (the lights feature a rainbow of colors and can even twinkle on command), turn the lights on or off at your whim, or schedule the lights to illuminate at specific times each day, all with the sound of your voice.

Setting up the tree is also a breeze. The “branch” sections simply slide together, while a pre-wired connection eliminates the usual tangled mess of cords. To start using the smart features, just plug in the tree and start speaking to your Alexa device. It’s the one smart device you never knew you needed—until now, that is.

In fact, the smart tree is so popular, it’s temporarily out of stock after only being available for a few days. But all hope for a tech-savvy holiday isn’t lost. You can still order the Christmas tree from Amazon and the retailer will deliver it as soon as it’s available (don’t worry, you’ll only be charged when the item is shipped). And while there’s no specific restock date just yet, you can expect an email with an estimated delivery date and more information after you purchase the faux Douglas fir.

The smart tree goes for $303, and while that might sound expensive for an artificial Christmas tree, it’s an investment that you can enjoy year after year. Snag yours from Amazon now before it sells out for good.

