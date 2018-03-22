Mother’s Day Poems That Will Make Mom Laugh and Cry

By Real Simple Editors
March 14, 2019
Getty Images

How do you distill the intense, loving, maddening, crazy connection you have with your mom into a few sentences? While that’s a tall order, a Mother’s Day poem is a succinct way to let your mom know how you feel about her. While many Mother’s Day poems are usually sentimental, they don’t have to be just that. Mother's Day poems can be sweet, silly, funny—or can even honor the relationship you have with a mother who is in heaven. A poem for mom can be short and sweet; a jumping-off point for you to personalize, or just a way to voice all the complex emotions that aren’t so easy to put into words. Here, the best Mother’s Day poems from daughter, poems for moms from sons, and even funny Mother’s Day poems and Mother’s Day quotes to honor the person we’re proud to call Mom.

RELATED: 47 Great Mother’s Day Gifts for Every Mom

Start Slideshow

1 of 30

Mother's Day Poems From Daughters

Westend61/Getty Images

She’s been there for you from day one … and may have been driving you crazy since day one, too. There’s nothing more intense, unique, and loving than the connection between a mom and a daughter. Whether your relationship is a text-all-day one or you love each other from a distance, one of these Mother's Day poems from daughters is a great way to get at the heart of your bond.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 30

Dear Mom…

Real Simple

Since the day I was small

Till the day I became tall

Since I began understanding things

Till the day I got my own wings

Your love has never fallen short

You have been my only support

I want to hold you tight and hug you

I just want to say thank you.

3 of 30

A Mother...

Real Simple

When you're a child she walks before you

To set an example.

When you're a teenager she walks behind you

To be there should you need her.

When you're an adult she walks beside you

So that as two friends you can enjoy life together.

Advertisement

4 of 30

A Special Day

Real Simple

For a special mom on this special day,

Your daughter has some words that she wants to say

Please know that I appreciate all the things that you do

Love you so much, Mom, happy Mother’s Day to you!

— unknown

5 of 30

My Mother Kept A Garden

Real Simple

My Mother kept a garden,

A garden of the heart.

She planted all the good things

That gave my life its start.

She turned me to the sunshine

And encouraged me to dream.

Fostering and nurturing

The seeds of self-esteem.

And when the winds and rain came,

She protected me enough.

But not too much because she knew

I'd need to stand up strong and tough.

Her constant good example

Always taught me right from wrong.

Markers for my pathway

That will last a lifetime long.

I am my Mother's garden.

I am her legacy.

And I hope today she feels the love

Reflected back from me.

6 of 30

Mother’s Day Poems From Sons

Croter Illustration & Design Stu/Getty Images

When it comes to describing the bond between a mother and son, it’s tough to put all the love and emotions into words. These Mother's Day poems are perfect for sons to give to their moms. Here, the best mom poems from sons.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 30

The Bond

Real Simple

The bond between a mother and a son is a special one

It remains unchanged by time or distance.

It is the purest love, unconditional and true.

It is understanding of any situation and forgiving of any mistake.

— unknown

8 of 30

Thank You, Mom

Real Simple

I just want to thank you

For your warm smiles

Your encouragement

Your words of wisdom

That still guide me today

Thanks for everything

Happy Mother’s Day

— C Harding

9 of 30

Just One Mom

Real Simple

Hundreds of dewdrops to greet the dawn,

Hundreds of bees in the purple clover,

Hundreds of butterflies on the lawn.

But only one mother the whole world over.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

10 of 30

Short Mom Poems

filo

Short Mother’s Day poems or even Mother’s Day quotes can say all you need to say—without the flowery language that may detract from your most important message. These short sentiments on mothers can also be great jumping-off points you can personalize to describe the unique bond you have with your mom.

11 of 30

What Mother Means

Real Simple

Mother is such a simple word.

But to me there’s meaning seldom heard.

For everything I am today

My mother’s love showed me the way.

—Karl Fuchs

12 of 30

Being a Mother

Real Simple

Being a mother means that your heart

Is no longer yours; it wanders

Wherever your children do.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

13 of 30

A Mother’s Love

Real Simple

Of all the special joys in life…

A mother’s love and tenderness

Is the greatest of them all.

14 of 30

Wonderful Mother

Real Simple

The heart of a home is a mother

Whose love is warm and true,

And home has always been “sweet home”

With a wonderful mother like you!

—unknown

15 of 30

Untitled

Real Simple

Here’s wishing you a Mother’s Day

That’s filled with every pleasure,

And a future that’s as happy

As the memories you treasure!

—unknown

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

16 of 30

Funny Poems for Mother's Day

Vectorios2016

Your mom is hilarious, and the Mother's Day poem you choose should reflect the sometimes irreverent takes she has on life. Here, funny poems for mothers and Mother’s Day quotes she will appreciate.

17 of 30

Untitled

Real Simple

Life doesn’t come with a manual. It comes with a mother.

— unknown

18 of 30

Please and Thanks

Real Simple

You taught me how to wash my face
And how to use the potty.
You made me eat up all my greens
And wiped my nose when snotty.

You taught me to say Please and Thanks,
Because politeness is the way.
So ‘Please’ can I borrow some money?
Thanks!
Just kidding. Happy Mother’s Day!

— Unknown

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

19 of 30

The Thought That Counts

Real Simple

Roses are red, violets are blue,

Happy Mother’s Day Mom!

Sorry you didn’t give birth to a poet who could rhyme!

20 of 30

Love is Forever

Real Simple

Sometimes you’re silly and sometimes you’re weird,

Occasionally I feel embarrassed and want you disappeared.

Sometimes you annoy me and I yell and shout,

And every now and then you make me pout.

Often I say things to you which I don’t mean,

And I might even act like a crazy drama queen.

But no matter what happens or how I may act,

My love and appreciation for you is an eternal fact!

21 of 30

You Know Me

Real SImple

Mom you know the worst of me,
My weaknesses and follies,
I know you’ve seen me poop my pants
and cut the heads off dollies.

You know all my most embarrassing moments,
You know that I’m a nut,
So what can I do to repay your love...
...and make sure you keep your mouth shut!? — Holly Giffers

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

22 of 30

Simple Poems for Mothers Day

Malchev

These simple poems make a point with just a few words. Choose one of these Mother's Day poems for the mom in your life who doesn’t need you to say a lot to understand how much you love her.

23 of 30

Poem by Abraham Lincoln

Real Simple

All that I ever am and hope to be, I owe to my angel mother.

24 of 30

Poem by Robert Browning

Real Simple
Mothers: All love begins and ends there.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

25 of 30

Poem by Unknown

Real Simple
Mothers hold their children’s hands for a short while, but their hearts forever.

26 of 30

Jewish Proverb

Real Simple
A mother understands what a child does not say.

27 of 30

Poems on Mothers Who Have Passed

funnybank

Mother’s Day can be tough when you've lost your mom—or when someone you know and love has lost their mom. These Mother’s Day in heaven poems can remind any child—whether young or all grown up—that a mother’s love lives forever.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

28 of 30

A Dandelion for My Mother

Real Simple

How I loved those spiky suns,
rooted stubborn as childhood
in the grass, tough as the farmer’s
big-headed children—the mats
of yellow hair, the bowl-cut fringe.
How sturdy they were and how
slowly they turned themselves
into galaxies, domes of ghost stars
barely visible by day, pale
cerebrums clinging to life on tough green stems. Like you.
Like you, in the end. If you were here,
I’d pluck this trembling globe to show
how beautiful a thing can be
a breath will tear away.

— Jean Nordhaus

29 of 30

Your Clothes

Real Simple

Of course they are empty shells, without hope of animation.
Of course they are artifacts.

Even if my sister and I should wear some,
or if we give others away,

they will always be your clothes without you,
as we will always be your daughters without you.

— Judith Kroll

30 of 30

Rock Me to Sleep

Real Simple

Mother, dear Mother, the years have been long

Since I last listened your lullaby song:

Sing, then, and unto my soul it shall seem

Womanhood’s years have been only a dream.

Clasped to your heart in a loving embrace,

With your light lashes just sweeping my face,

Never hereafter to wake or to weep; 

Rock me to sleep, mother, rock me to sleep!

— Elizabeth Akers Allen

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com