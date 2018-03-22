Mother’s Day Poems That Will Make Mom Laugh and Cry
How do you distill the intense, loving, maddening, crazy connection you have with your mom into a few sentences? While that’s a tall order, a Mother’s Day poem is a succinct way to let your mom know how you feel about her. While many Mother’s Day poems are usually sentimental, they don’t have to be just that. Mother's Day poems can be sweet, silly, funny—or can even honor the relationship you have with a mother who is in heaven. A poem for mom can be short and sweet; a jumping-off point for you to personalize, or just a way to voice all the complex emotions that aren’t so easy to put into words. Here, the best Mother’s Day poems from daughter, poems for moms from sons, and even funny Mother’s Day poems and Mother’s Day quotes to honor the person we’re proud to call Mom.
Mother's Day Poems From Daughters
She’s been there for you from day one … and may have been driving you crazy since day one, too. There’s nothing more intense, unique, and loving than the connection between a mom and a daughter. Whether your relationship is a text-all-day one or you love each other from a distance, one of these Mother's Day poems from daughters is a great way to get at the heart of your bond.
Dear Mom…
Since the day I was small
Till the day I became tall
Since I began understanding things
Till the day I got my own wings
Your love has never fallen short
You have been my only support
I want to hold you tight and hug you
I just want to say thank you.
A Mother...
When you're a child she walks before you
To set an example.
When you're a teenager she walks behind you
To be there should you need her.
When you're an adult she walks beside you
So that as two friends you can enjoy life together.
A Special Day
For a special mom on this special day,
Your daughter has some words that she wants to say
Please know that I appreciate all the things that you do
Love you so much, Mom, happy Mother’s Day to you!
— unknown
My Mother Kept A Garden
My Mother kept a garden,
A garden of the heart.
She planted all the good things
That gave my life its start.
She turned me to the sunshine
And encouraged me to dream.
Fostering and nurturing
The seeds of self-esteem.
And when the winds and rain came,
She protected me enough.
But not too much because she knew
I'd need to stand up strong and tough.
Her constant good example
Always taught me right from wrong.
Markers for my pathway
That will last a lifetime long.
I am my Mother's garden.
I am her legacy.
And I hope today she feels the love
Reflected back from me.
Mother’s Day Poems From Sons
When it comes to describing the bond between a mother and son, it’s tough to put all the love and emotions into words. These Mother's Day poems are perfect for sons to give to their moms. Here, the best mom poems from sons.
The Bond
The bond between a mother and a son is a special one
It remains unchanged by time or distance.
It is the purest love, unconditional and true.
It is understanding of any situation and forgiving of any mistake.
— unknown
Thank You, Mom
I just want to thank you
For your warm smiles
Your encouragement
Your words of wisdom
That still guide me today
Thanks for everything
Happy Mother’s Day
— C Harding
Just One Mom
Hundreds of dewdrops to greet the dawn,
Hundreds of bees in the purple clover,
Hundreds of butterflies on the lawn.
But only one mother the whole world over.
Short Mom Poems
Short Mother’s Day poems or even Mother’s Day quotes can say all you need to say—without the flowery language that may detract from your most important message. These short sentiments on mothers can also be great jumping-off points you can personalize to describe the unique bond you have with your mom.
What Mother Means
Mother is such a simple word.
But to me there’s meaning seldom heard.
For everything I am today
My mother’s love showed me the way.
—Karl Fuchs
Being a Mother
Being a mother means that your heart
Is no longer yours; it wanders
Wherever your children do.
A Mother’s Love
Of all the special joys in life…
A mother’s love and tenderness
Is the greatest of them all.
Wonderful Mother
The heart of a home is a mother
Whose love is warm and true,
And home has always been “sweet home”
With a wonderful mother like you!
—unknown
Untitled
Here’s wishing you a Mother’s Day
That’s filled with every pleasure,
And a future that’s as happy
As the memories you treasure!
—unknown
Funny Poems for Mother's Day
Your mom is hilarious, and the Mother's Day poem you choose should reflect the sometimes irreverent takes she has on life. Here, funny poems for mothers and Mother’s Day quotes she will appreciate.
Untitled
Life doesn’t come with a manual. It comes with a mother.
— unknown
Please and Thanks
You taught me how to wash my face
And how to use the potty.
You made me eat up all my greens
And wiped my nose when snotty.
You taught me to say Please and Thanks,
Because politeness is the way.
So ‘Please’ can I borrow some money?
Thanks!
Just kidding. Happy Mother’s Day!
— Unknown
The Thought That Counts
Roses are red, violets are blue,
Happy Mother’s Day Mom!
Sorry you didn’t give birth to a poet who could rhyme!
Love is Forever
Sometimes you’re silly and sometimes you’re weird,
Occasionally I feel embarrassed and want you disappeared.
Sometimes you annoy me and I yell and shout,
And every now and then you make me pout.
Often I say things to you which I don’t mean,
And I might even act like a crazy drama queen.
But no matter what happens or how I may act,
My love and appreciation for you is an eternal fact!
You Know Me
Mom you know the worst of me,
My weaknesses and follies,
I know you’ve seen me poop my pants
and cut the heads off dollies.
You know all my most embarrassing moments,
You know that I’m a nut,
So what can I do to repay your love...
...and make sure you keep your mouth shut!? — Holly Giffers
Simple Poems for Mothers Day
These simple poems make a point with just a few words. Choose one of these Mother's Day poems for the mom in your life who doesn’t need you to say a lot to understand how much you love her.
Poem by Abraham Lincoln
All that I ever am and hope to be, I owe to my angel mother.
Poem by Robert Browning
Poem by Unknown
Jewish Proverb
Poems on Mothers Who Have Passed
Mother’s Day can be tough when you've lost your mom—or when someone you know and love has lost their mom. These Mother’s Day in heaven poems can remind any child—whether young or all grown up—that a mother’s love lives forever.
A Dandelion for My Mother
How I loved those spiky suns,
rooted stubborn as childhood
in the grass, tough as the farmer’s
big-headed children—the mats
of yellow hair, the bowl-cut fringe.
How sturdy they were and how
slowly they turned themselves
into galaxies, domes of ghost stars
barely visible by day, pale
cerebrums clinging to life on tough green stems. Like you.
Like you, in the end. If you were here,
I’d pluck this trembling globe to show
how beautiful a thing can be
a breath will tear away.
— Jean Nordhaus
Your Clothes
Of course they are empty shells, without hope of animation.
Of course they are artifacts.
Even if my sister and I should wear some,
or if we give others away,
they will always be your clothes without you,
as we will always be your daughters without you.
— Judith Kroll
Rock Me to Sleep
Mother, dear Mother, the years have been long
Since I last listened your lullaby song:
Sing, then, and unto my soul it shall seem
Womanhood’s years have been only a dream.
Clasped to your heart in a loving embrace,
With your light lashes just sweeping my face,
Never hereafter to wake or to weep;
Rock me to sleep, mother, rock me to sleep!
— Elizabeth Akers Allen