Mother’s Day Luncheon

Mother’s Day is all about showering your mom with love, and what better way to do it than with a beautiful homemade lunch spread? Cooking for mom allows you to have full control over the menu, so you can avoid her dislikes and play to all her favorite flavors. We’ve gathered some of our most popular springtime recipes to choose from, all of which highlight in-season produce and can be served at any time of day. They’re also all perfect for outdoor dining, so if you can, serve this feast on the porch, complete with coffee, mimosas, and of course the Minty Moscow Mule Punch. Most of the recipes can be made in advance, too, which will save you from day-of stress. The Niçoise Pasta Salad, for example, only gets better as it marinates in the fridge, and the salad dressings are easy to prepare the day before. Additionally, don’t hesitate to enlist your siblings, your husband or wife, your father, or whoever else is coming for lunch to help you out in the kitchen. Mom will be thrilled to see the whole family spending time together, and the kitchen is one of the best places to bond. And don’t worry too much about how you’re going to present the spread. The dishes are so vibrant, they speak for themselves. The grapefruit salad is bursting with oranges and ruby reds, the frittata screams “spring” with its gorgeous green veggies, and both of the cakes are studded with vibrant pink and red fruits.