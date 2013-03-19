68 Great Mother’s Day Gifts for Every Mom
There's a lot of pressure on us all when it comes to Mother's Day gift ideas. You want to find something she’ll use all the time, but it can’t be strictly utilitarian. It should also have a sentimental spin. But overthinking it only makes the whole process harder. So don't!
We've done the thinking for you: Our editors have cherry-picked dozens of unique items that appeal to all sorts of moms. Some are just right for gardeners or readers, others are just right for those techies out there, and even more are simply sweet and could suit just about anyone.
Our recommendation? Put your favorites in your shopping cart, wait for the gifts to show up on your doorstep, wrap them in a pretty bow, and watch as Mom opens with awe. (You can thank us later.)
Succulents in a Book
If your mom loves container gardens but doesn’t have much of a green thumb, she’s in luck! This little book is part decor and part informational, with fun facts about eight different plants. What’s more, the book jacket can be taken off, and the plants inside pop up to form a beautiful tabletop display of potted succulents and cacti.
To buy: $12; amazon.com.
Best Mom Ever Stemless Wine Glass
With this gift, mom will know that she’s the best mom ever each time she takes a sip of her favorite wine. At only $18 each, these 20-ounce stemless wine glasses would be even better gifted as a set of two.
To buy: $18; alwaysfits.com.
LXMI Nilotica Goddess Glow
Made for all skin types, this small but mighty tube of hydrating illuminator will not only moisturize mom’s skin and eliminate uneven texture, but it’ll also give her a subtle dewy glow. Thanks to the LXMI’s secret ingredient—100 percent organic Nilotica Reserve (a natural hydrating butter)—mixed with rose-gold pigments, this universally-flattering illuminator will bring out mom’s inner goddess. She can use it all over as a foundation primer or as a highlighter just on her cheekbones.
To buy: $42; sephora.com.
BaubleBar Mini Alidia Rings
Complete mom’s ring collection with one or several of BaubleBar’s cult-favorite Alidia Mini Ring. Available in nine colorways, you can select her birthstone or just go with her favorite color. The more rings the better, so we think mom deserves a whole stack!
To buy: $44; baublebar.com.
Simplehuman 4-Inch Sensor Mirror Compact
It can be hard to find the perfect travel mirror to do your makeup while on the go, but mom will thank you later for this small (but effective) travel mirror that’s compact enough to fit in a makeup bag. Not only does this four-inch mirror offer up to three times the magnification of a regular mirror, but it also includes a sensor light that mimics natural sunlight and automatically turns on when you remove it from its travel pouch. And it gets even better—the mirror includes a fold-out ring to easily hold it while applying makeup or use it as a standing mirror. Available in three colors, we’re officially declaring this the best travel mirror and a great Mother’s Day gift, too.
To buy: $100; nordstrom.com.
The Bouqs Co. Flower Subscription
This year, give mom the gift that keeps on giving—a monthly delivery of flowers! Through The Bouqs Co.’s subscription plan, she can receive a curated bouquet from one of the company’s three flower plans: Roses, Farmer’s Market, or The Classics.
To buy: starting at $36/month; bouqs.com.
Slip for Beauty Sleep Slipsilk Pure Silk Pillowcase
All moms deserve some beauty sleep, and thanks to this customer-favorite silk pillowcase that has more than 400 positive reviews, she can get the best sleep of her life. Along with being super soft to the touch, the pillowcase also reduces facial wrinkles and sleep creases, locks in moisture on your skin, and helps reduce hair frizziness.
To buy: $85; nordstrom.com.
Skylar Scent Club
Subscription boxes are some of our favorite gift ideas because they’re super easy to shop for while also being a fun treat for the recipient to receive each month. If mom likes trying out new perfumes often, she’ll love Skylar’s new Scent Club, which delivers a new limited-edition rollerball perfume each month. And to keep mom’s spirits up, each scent comes with a mantra meant to inspire her next month’s goals and intentions.
To buy: $20/month; skylar.com.
The Flower Fix
If mom loves having fresh bouquets in her home at all times, she’ll enjoy flipping through the pages of this gorgeous book that’s filled with endless inspiration for flower arrangements. The book includes both smaller projects and larger installations for all seasons, along with step-by-step instructions and a list of the flowers and equipment needed to complete each arrangement.
To buy: $18 (was $27); amazon.com.
La Mer Crème de la Mer Moisturizing Cream
When it comes to gifts for mom, we know she deserves the best. That’s why Mother’s Day is the perfect time to splurge and surprise her with a luxury skincare product she’s been wanting to try—like the coveted La Mer moisturizing cream. With more than 2,000 five-star reviews, this cream is a customer favorite and has even come to be known as an anti-aging wonder. The brand’s secret, nutrient-rich “Miracle Broth” helps to reduce the appearance of fine lines and pores, which customers say really does work after consistent use.
To buy: $85; nordstrom.com.
Birchbox Limited Edition Floral Favorites Box
If mom’s a beauty junkie, she’ll agree that there’s nothing better than receiving a big box of beauty minis to try. BirchBox’s limited edition floral box is perfect for spring and Mother’s Day since it includes nine makeup and skincare must-haves (plus a candle!) that were all inspired by flowers like primrose, jasmine, petunia, and calendula.
To buy: $52; birchbox.com.
Yankee Candle Brunch Collection Candle in Blush Bouquet
Even if you’re planning to take mom to brunch this year on Mother’s Day, this new line of Yankee Candles will allow her to enjoy the smells of a decadent brunch spread all year round. The collection includes four amazing brunch-inspired scents like Floral Candy, Belgian Waffles, Blush Bouquet, and Sweet Morning Rose.
To buy: $20; walmart.com.
Infinity Ring
Upgrade mom's jewelry collection with a simple, beautiful new ring that’ll go with any outfit. AUrate’s fine jewelry pieces are not only high-quality but also super affordable—and this ring is the perfect gold piece to show mom how much she means to you. Plus, it’s available in rose, white, or yellow gold, so you can choose the shade that best matches her preferences.
To buy: $120; auratenewyork.com.
Aura Digital Photo Frame
With unlimited photo storage, mom can display her favorite family memories. What’s great about the Aura frame is that multiple family members can upload their photos to always stay connected, and it also comes in two sleek colorways on Amazon.
To buy: $250; amazon.com.
FaceTory Korean Sheet Masks Subscription Box
Self-care shouldn’t be hard work for mom, and that’s why we love FaceTory’s subscription plan. Each month, the subscription will deliver a shipment of four or seven new masks that’ll take her self-care nights to the next level. And if you feel like going all out for mom, you can select the Lux Plus Box for $35 per month, which includes three full-sized skincare products, three sheet masks, and one specialty item.
To buy: starting from $20/month; facetory.com.
My Mother Was Right About Everything Trinket Tray
As a little reminder that your mom was right about everything in life, she deserves this slightly-cheesy (but cute!) trinket tray. It’s the perfect catchall to display on her desk or wardrobe.
To buy: $18; alwaysfits.com.
See’s Candies Mother’s Day Assorted Chocolates
If she’s got a sweet tooth, this beautiful box from See’s Candies will satisfy all her cravings—they’re so delicious, chances are she won’t be able to stop after just one piece. The gift comes in a decorative floral box that’s perfectly on theme and includes an assortment of 26 milk chocolate, dark chocolate, and caramel candies.
To buy: $22; sees.com.
Things I Love About Mom
For an easy way to personalize your Mother’s Day gift this year, try this heartwarming book that includes 30 prompts to write down the things you love most about your mom. Not only is the book itself beautifully designed, but she’ll be even more touched after she reads the sweet messages you’ve left inside.
To buy: $13; emilymcdowell.com.
Asutra Sleep Tight Kit
Treat mom to a better night's sleep with this gift set that includes melatonin lotion, a silk eye mask, and a soothing lavender aromatherapy mist.
To buy: $50; amazon.com.
HelloFresh Wine Subscription
Save mom a trip to the grocery store and have her favorite wine delivered directly to her door. With HelloFresh’s monthly wine plan, she’ll receive six full-size bottles of red, white, or a mix of both each month.
To buy: $89/month; hellofresh.com.
Vinglacé Wine Bottle Chiller
Wine stays cold and condensation-free for four hours in this vacuum-insulated chiller.
To buy: $90; nordstrom.com.
Skeem Design Violet Match Cloche
This vintage-inspired piece holds four-inch matches and can also be used to display small objects.
To buy: $30; Houzz.com.
Hooray Creative Kaleidoscope No. 1 Apron
Baking just got so much sweeter thanks to this bright and cheery apron.
To buy: $38; minted.com.
Maman x Ariana Ost Necklace
Francophiles will especially adore this piece of jewelry, but anyone can appreciate its tribute to motherhood.
To buy: $36; mamannyc.com.
Serena & Lily Positano Linen Robe
Made with luxe linen, this kimono-style robe gets softer and comfier with every wash.
To buy: $128; serenaandlily.com.
Baggu Spring Flowers 3D Zip Set of Recycled-Nylon Bags
Help Mom get organized with these stylish and sustainable recycled-nylon bags, which are especially handy for travel.
To buy: $34; baggu.com.
Jennifer Meyer Mama Necklace
Even the Duchess of Sussex herself, Meghan Markle, is a fan of this trendy gilded necklace. Crafted from 18-karat yellow gold, this keepsake accessory is a sentimental gift for any new mom.
To buy: $675; shop.goop.com.
Totem Colored Glass Vases
These sculptural vases are striking with or without flowers, adding a vibrant modern finish to any tabletop.
To buy: $29 each; westelm.com.
Paper & Tea Perfect Day Tea Set
The Berlin-based brand P & T sources its whole-leaf teas from farmers around the world—so you know this delicate white tea is good enough for Mom.
To buy: $35; food52.com.
FEED Mom on a Mission Tote
This tote does more than look good on Mom’s shoulder: For every bag purchased, 10 school meals will be provided to children in need.
To buy: $38; feedprojects.com.
Nixplay Wi-Fi Digital Frame
Display your most precious memories on this chic digital frame that connects directly to your Wi-Fi (no USB cord or memory stick necessary!) and works with Alexa devices. The functional frame allows you to also instantly connect to social and photo platforms including Facebook, Instagram, Dropbox, Verizon Cloud, and Google Photos.
To buy: $180; amazon.com.
Coach Skinny Wallet
Help her corral her credit cards and cash in this sleek leather wallet that features 15 card slots and a zippered coin purse. Available in nine colors.
To buy: $150; coach.com.
Sarah & Sebastian Gold Pearl Necklace
Six freshwater pearls transform this delicate pendant necklace into a showstopping accessory. Wear it solo, or layer it with other minimalist chains.
To buy: $315; net-a-porter.com.
Flower-Dyed Leizu Silk Sleep Set
Crafted from 100-percent silk, this hypoallergenic sleep set includes a sleep mask, travel pouch, and pillow case. Sure, it's a splurge, but a good night's sleep is well worth the price tag.
To buy: $275; shop.goop.com.