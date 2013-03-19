68 Great Mother’s Day Gifts for Every Mom

There's a lot of pressure on us all when it comes to Mother's Day gift ideas. You want to find something she’ll use all the time, but it can’t be strictly utilitarian. It should also have a sentimental spin. But overthinking it only makes the whole process harder. So don't!

We've done the thinking for you: Our editors have cherry-picked dozens of unique items that appeal to all sorts of moms. Some are just right for gardeners or readers, others are just right for those techies out there, and even more are simply sweet and could suit just about anyone.

Our recommendation? Put your favorites in your shopping cart, wait for the gifts to show up on your doorstep, wrap them in a pretty bow, and watch as Mom opens with awe. (You can thank us later.)