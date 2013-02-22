6 Creative Mother’s Day Crafts and Card Ideas
Happy Mother's Day!
The only challenge with these out-of-the-ordinary projects is that you must think out-of-the-box. Forget about those stationery store cards (just this once!) and prepare to share an unforgettable and totally affordable project with that lady in your life. Warning: This may require a little memory jogging or even some soul-searching.
Memory Links
Write memories–both old and new–on strips of pretty paper and attach them together with glue. Consider yourself warned: this chain could get very long (and we view this as a good thing!).
Candy Cards
If you can’t seem to find the right words on your own, let your favorite sweets do the talking. Have fun with the silly and so-spot-on messaging.
Fortune Teller
Remember the good old days when Mom would turn a piece of origami into a chatterbox, which would keep you entertained for hours...and hours? Now it’s your turn to be the creator. Before letting her play, jot down favorite memories you’ve shared or the things you admire—and love—about her.
Special Seeds
Have a special childhood memory? Remind her how much you appreciated those casual Saturday mornings in the garden. For a creative spin, write a note and include a packet of her favorite flower, herb, or fruit.
Box of Love
Procrastinators, take heart. Indulge her sweet tooth with a box of her favorite confections. Make it personal by including a special note that shows you actually put some thought into this mouthwatering round-up.
Photo Keepsake
Make over a few pretty nesting boxes with some familiar faces and memorable times. Choose a bunch of favorite shots from now—and then—and size to fit the top of your box. Hide a message inside so she’ll have a surprise waiting inside.