6 Creative Mother’s Day Crafts and Card Ideas

By Krissy Tiglias
Updated March 02, 2018
Nicole Hill Gerulat; Styling: Blake Ramsey
When that special Sunday in May rolls around, it’s a good idea to have something in the works for that exceptional woman in your life. Gifts are great. Sentiments are even sweeter. Need some inspiration? Take a cue from these unique ideas.
Start Slideshow

1 of 7

Happy Mother's Day!

Nicole Hill Gerulat; Styling: Blake Ramsey

The only challenge with these out-of-the-ordinary projects is that you must think out-of-the-box. Forget about those stationery store cards (just this once!) and prepare to share an unforgettable and totally affordable project with that lady in your life. Warning: This may require a little memory jogging or even some soul-searching.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 7

Memory Links

Nicole Hill Gerulat; Styling: Blake Ramsey

Write memories–both old and new–on strips of pretty paper and attach them together with glue. Consider yourself warned: this chain could get very long (and we view this as a good thing!).

3 of 7

Candy Cards

Nicole Hill Gerulat; Styling: Blake Ramsey

If you can’t seem to find the right words on your own, let your favorite sweets do the talking. Have fun with the silly and so-spot-on messaging.

Advertisement

4 of 7

Fortune Teller

Nicole Hill Gerulat; Styling: Blake Ramsey

Remember the good old days when Mom would turn a piece of origami into a chatterbox, which would keep you entertained for hours...and hours? Now it’s your turn to be the creator. Before letting her play, jot down favorite memories you’ve shared or the things you admire—and love—about her.

5 of 7

Special Seeds

Nicole Hill Gerulat; Styling: Blake Ramsey

Have a special childhood memory? Remind her how much you appreciated those casual Saturday mornings in the garden. For a creative spin, write a note and include a packet of her favorite flower, herb, or fruit.

6 of 7

Box of Love

Nicole Hill Gerulat; Styling: Blake Ramsey

Procrastinators, take heart. Indulge her sweet tooth with a box of her favorite confections. Make it personal by including a special note that shows you actually put some thought into this mouthwatering round-up.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 7

Photo Keepsake

Nicole Hill Gerulat; Styling: Blake Ramsey

Make over a few pretty nesting boxes with some familiar faces and memorable times. Choose a bunch of favorite shots from now—and then—and size to fit the top of your box. Hide a message inside so she’ll have a surprise waiting inside.

Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Krissy Tiglias