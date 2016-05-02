Mother’s Day Activities the Whole Family Will Love
Stumped on what to do for Mom this year? We asked some favorite bloggers for their best ways to celebrate with the family.
1
Scavenger Hunt
“Take mom on a scavenger hunt that leads to her favorite places or spots, like a coffee shop, a café for lunch, the spot in the park where she takes a morning run, or even under her pillow at home. At each place, she gets a new note, drawing, or letter from a different member of the family telling her how much they love her so that she collects these notes and moments throughout the day. The kids get to be involved by making something for mom and getting to surprise her with these notes. Plus, the whole family gets to go on an adventure too!” –Joy Cho, ohjoy.blogs.com
2
Breakfast in Bed
“For me, the ideal Mother's Day begins with cuddling in bed with my kids, a decadent breakfast cooked by my husband (think rich, custard-y French toast), and is followed by an activity we will all enjoy—the key is to find something where I get to say yes more to the kids than I have to say no. The last two years, we've gone on a bike ride through the arboretum near our house to set up a picnic. I get to enjoy the flowers (and maybe a glass of rosé) and they get to climb rocks and hunt for bugs.” –Ashley Muir Bruhn, hitherandthither.com
3
Outdoor Activity
“For Mother's Day we love being able to do things all together as a family. And our kids love being active of course, so whether it’s bringing a bat and whiffle ball to the yard for some impromptu baseball or getting the mats out to do some yoga poses doing it all together makes the best Mother's Day memories!” –Emily Frame, smallfryblog.com
4
Museum Outing
“Head to a museum! We love going to open studio sessions at the MoMA with the kids followed by brunch and walk on the Highline in New York City. Or another idea would be a day trip to Storm King in Hudson with a picnic on the grounds.” –Marissa Kraxberger, ladyandprince.com
5
Picnic Time
"I love family picnics! Pick up or pack your favorite lunch to enjoy on a beautiful spring day with your whole family. Don't forget your children's favorite outdoor activity to keep the kids busy. If you are lucky, you might buy yourself some quality one-on-one time with your spouse!” –Caroline Knapp, houseofharper.com
6
Brunch and Gardening
“We have a Mother’s Day tradition in our home of making a big brunch together and then heading out to the nursery to pick out new plants, flowers, and pots to plant together outside. It’s fun for the kids and I get to make our patio spring-ready!” –James Kicinski-McCoy, bleubirdblog.com