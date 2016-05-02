Mother’s Day Activities the Whole Family Will Love

“Take mom on a scavenger hunt that leads to her favorite places or spots, like a coffee shop, a café for lunch, the spot in the park where she takes a morning run, or even under her pillow at home. At each place, she gets a new note, drawing, or letter from a different member of the family telling her how much they love her so that she collects these notes and moments throughout the day. The kids get to be involved by making something for mom and getting to surprise her with these notes. Plus, the whole family gets to go on an adventure too!” –Joy Cho, ohjoy.blogs.com