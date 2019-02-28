25 Thoughtful Last-Minute Mother’s Day Gifts on Amazon
We rounded up all of the best gifts from retailers with fast (and even free!) shipping including Amazon, which offers complimentary delivery for Prime members and free shipping for anyone who signs up for a free 30-day trial.
No matter what else you have in store for the special day, whether it be a simple card or festive fête with the family, these fun and indulgent gifts are sure to be the highlight of her day.
Bamboo Bathtub Caddy Tray
Open up this bamboo bathtub caddy and you’ve got the perfect tray for serving mom breakfast in bed. Mom will love its many compartments designed to hold books, digital devices, candles, toiletries, and even a glass of wine.
To buy: $49, amazon.com.
Fresh Flowers
You simply can’t go wrong with this combination of fragrant roses and lilies this Mother’s Day, but if you know your mother’s favorite flower, you can browse Amazon’s selection of bouquets and plants and pick out a beautiful bunch featuring her first choice.
To buy: $42, amazon.com.
Caudalie Favorites Set
If you can’t afford to treat your mom to a trip to the spa, this luxurious five-piece set from Caudalie is the next best thing.
To buy: $39, amazon.com.
Kate Spade New York Women’s Small Square Stud Earrings
With sets in six punchy hues, including purple, cream, chartreuse, pink, coral, and blue, you can select the one in mom’s favorite color and she’s sure to love it.
To buy: $38, amazon.com.
Vlando Travel Jewelry Box Organizer
With compartments and sections for every piece of jewelry, this sleek organizer is perfect for ladies who love to travel. And thanks to its pretty finish and color options, it’s also pretty enough for mom to use and leave out on her dresser at home, too.
To buy: $17, amazon.com.
I Owe to My Mother Hair Tie Bracelet
Not only is this bracelet the sweetest reminder of your love, it’s also a handy hair tie and scrunchie holder that will look so chic on mom’s wrist.
To buy: $15, amazon.com.
Hello Sunshine Canvas Tote
Every woman needs a big bag for toting the essentials, and this adorable option is sure to make her smile. Your mama can take this everywhere from the beach and pool to the local farmer’s market and grocery store.
To buy: $35, amazon.com.
Herbivore Botanicals Coco Rose Trio Gift Set
Mom’s skin with this love this all-natural brand’s hydrating and sweet-smelling coconut and rose formula. And thanks to their compact sizes, she can throw all of these in her favorite bag, so they’re always on hand.
To buy: $39, amazon.com.
Tory Burch Women’s Robinson Mini Wallet
Gift her this peppy and punchy red wallet, and you’ll have earned yourself “favorite child” status.
To buy: $138, amazon.com.
Stonewall Kitchen Brunch Gift Basket
Stock her pantry with all the best brunch staples including jam, syrup, bloody mary mix, and much more. Better yet, gift her this basket and stop by to make her a homemade meal yourself!
To buy: $67, amazon.com.
Homebody: A Guide to Creating Spaces You Never Want to Leave
Joanna Gaines fans will love her latest book, which rounds up all of her best design tips and work, much of which readers will recognize from her hit HGTV show Fixer Upper.
To buy: $28, amazon.com.
Spring Cleaning Services
If your mama loves a clean house (and who doesn’t!), treat her to one of Amazon’s many home programs like its cleaning service. Its helpful service guide pairs you with local professionals who can come by to give mom a helping hand. Plus, you can get $20 off deep spring cleaning services right now.
To buy: Starting at $53, amazon.com.
Books Candle
Pair this soy candle with a book from her favorite author (or one of our recommended reads!) and she’ll have everything she needs for a relaxing night at home.
To buy: $30, amazon.com.
Farmhouse Inspired Vintage Doorknob Cream and Sugar Set
Give your mom’s kitchen a little refresh with this country chic set, which she can use to store her favorite coffee add-ins or anything else she may want to display like flowers, candy, powder room items, and more.
To buy: $30, amazon.com.
Bouqs Floral Subscription
Why give Mom just one bouquet, when you can send her a whole year's worth? Bouqs is a flower delivery service that lets you surprise a lucky recipient with a fresh seasonal bouquet at times scheduled throughout the year. Set a delivery for every week, every month, or every few months, and Mom will have fresh flowers to make her smile long after Mother’s Day.
To buy: From $50 per bouquet; bouqs.com.
Shipping: Order a bouquet to arrive for Mother’s Day delivery, or set specific dates for each delivery in a subscription.
Tea Drops Sampler Box
Packaged inside an adorable wooden box, this tea sampler set is gift-worthy before you even top it with a bow. Each tea drop is lightly sweetened with raw sugar and is ready to dissolve in a cup of boiling water—no steeping necessary. The set comes with two of each flavor (white vanilla tea, rose earl grey, citrus ginger, and sweet peppermint) so Mom is guaranteed to find one she loves.
To buy: $14, amazon.com.
Click & Grow Indoor Smart Fresh Herb Garden Kit
To sprout a lush herb garden that fits on a windowsill or kitchen counter, all Mom has to do is plug in this high-tech planter. The water reservoir and grow light mean Mom can spend less time worrying about her plants and more time using them to make delicious herb-crusted chicken.
To buy: $100, amazon.com.
Merkaela Subscription Box
Rather than send Mom to the spa, deliver the goods right to her door. Sign her up for the Merkaela subscription box, and every season a new bundle of all-natural health and wellness products (think lush body butters and energizing essential oil sprays) will arrive. Eco-conscious moms will appreciate the environmentally-friendly packaging and the option to receive vegan product picks.
To buy: Starting at $32 per box, cratejoy.com.
Shipping: Sign Mom up today, and let her know that seasonally-inspired wellness products will be heading her way in June, September, December, and March.
Jo Malone Orange Blossom Scented Home Candle
Ordering a candle online that you’ve never sniff-tested in person can be risky business, but this subtly-scented candle recommended by home scent expert Rayda Vega seems like a safe bet. She describes it as “quiet and soothing,” and she suggests using it to promote relaxation in the bedroom. A 45-hour burn time makes this luxury candle worth its price tag.
To buy: $67, nordstrom.com.
Shipping: Order by 3 p.m. ET on Wednesday, May 10th and select two-business-day shipping. Order by 3 p.m. ET on Thursday, May 11th and choose next-business-day shipping. Order before 3 p.m. on Friday, May 12th and choose Saturday delivery. In-store pickup is also offered in some locations.
West Elm Crown Catchall
Got a mom who deserves to be treated like royalty (or maybe is an avid follower of the royal family)? A gilded crown catchall may just help fulfill her regal aspirations. She can use it in the entryway to collect keys and spare change, or she can set it on her vanity to organize makeup or her jewels.
To buy: $29, westelm.com.
Shipping: Order next-day shipping by 9 p.m. ET on Thursday, May 9th to get it by Friday, May 10th.
Rifle Paper Co. Juliet Rose Recipe Box
If your mother still writes out recipes by hand, keep the family’s top-secret chocolate chip cookie recipe safe in this whimsical floral tin. Dividers make it easy to find recipes quickly, while 24 illustrated recipe cards can be reserved for the family’s favorites. Embellished with colorful botanical designs, this tin is too pretty to hide inside a cabinet.
To buy: $36, amazon.com.
Marble and Acacia Wood Cheese Paddle
This serving board combines white marble and warm acacia wood for an eye-catching mix of materials that looks much more expensive than its $30 price tag. Moms who always seem to have a friend or two hanging out in their kitchens will reach for this tray constantly to present cheese and snacks. Good news, late shoppers: If you miss the last day to order for delivery, you can always sign Mom up for an in-store cooking class at Sur la Table, such as Asian noodle night or knife skills 101.
To buy: $30; surlatable.com
Shipping: Order before 3 p.m. ET on Wednesday, May 8th and choose “express” two-day shipping, or order before 3 p.m. ET on Thursday and choose “overnight” shipping.
Fitbit Alta HR in Coral
This slender bracelet easily goes undetected while discreetly monitoring every single heartbeat and step. If Mom already owns a Fitbit, consider sending her a replacement band or two so she can change the color of her arm candy to match her mood.
To buy: $118, amazon.com.
Tile Mate Key Finder
If your mom has asked you one too many times to help look for her car keys, this handy key finder cuts an hour-long hunt down to a simple phone call. Use a smartphone to buzz the key finder when it’s nearby yet out of sight. And what if Mom has her keys, but can’t find her phone? Just double-click the key finder to make her phone ring.
To buy: $18, amazon.com.
InnoGear Aromatherapy Essential Oil Diffuser
Pair this misting aromatherapy diffuser with a set of essential oils so Mom can turn any room into a relaxation zone. Try lavender essential oil for a calming vibe or citrus for an invigorating scent, and then set the colored light to match the mood. This diffuser is PBA-free so Mom can meditate without worrying.
To buy: $23, amazon.com.