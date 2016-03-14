15 Gifts for Your Mother-in-Law That’ll Really Impress

If selecting a mother's day gift for Mom seems like a major to-do, it can sometimes feel like you'll never check "gifts for mother-in-law" off your list. After all, not only do you need to choose something that suits her taste and is special enough for the holiday, but there's the added burden of knowing that if she doesn't love it, she doesn't have to pretend, the way that the mother who raised you would surely do. The good news is, there will be no pretending this year, because we've found amazing, gift ideas every mother-in-law will love.

Some are sentimental, others silly, and some will simply help her relax (she deserves it, after all!). Can't decide between these great gifts? Think about your mother-in-law: Is she into creative gifts? Does she like to garden? Or prefer to cook? Or maybe she has a standing tee time on the course with her girlfriends every week? When you think about what makes her happy on a daily basis, it’s a little easier to zero in on the right gift.

And while you're shopping, remember that for many women, Mother’s Day is a time to show gratitude to all of the special moms in your life. Suddenly, your gift list is growing: of course you need a gift for your mother and your mother-in-law, but maybe also an aunt, grandma, sister, stepmom, best friend’s mom…. The hard part isn’t celebrating these important women and all they’ve done for you throughout the years—it’s finding just the right thing to show your appreciation. Keep reading to get started.