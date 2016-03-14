15 Gifts for Your Mother-in-Law That’ll Really Impress
If selecting a mother's day gift for Mom seems like a major to-do, it can sometimes feel like you'll never check "gifts for mother-in-law" off your list. After all, not only do you need to choose something that suits her taste and is special enough for the holiday, but there's the added burden of knowing that if she doesn't love it, she doesn't have to pretend, the way that the mother who raised you would surely do. The good news is, there will be no pretending this year, because we've found amazing, gift ideas every mother-in-law will love.
Some are sentimental, others silly, and some will simply help her relax (she deserves it, after all!). Can't decide between these great gifts? Think about your mother-in-law: Is she into creative gifts? Does she like to garden? Or prefer to cook? Or maybe she has a standing tee time on the course with her girlfriends every week? When you think about what makes her happy on a daily basis, it’s a little easier to zero in on the right gift.
And while you're shopping, remember that for many women, Mother’s Day is a time to show gratitude to all of the special moms in your life. Suddenly, your gift list is growing: of course you need a gift for your mother and your mother-in-law, but maybe also an aunt, grandma, sister, stepmom, best friend’s mom…. The hard part isn’t celebrating these important women and all they’ve done for you throughout the years—it’s finding just the right thing to show your appreciation. Keep reading to get started.
Winc Unwind Wine Box
Help her unwind with this indulgent gift box from the wine pros at Winc. Each elegant boxed set includes a bottle of Pinot Noir, a sleek corkscrew, and a scented candle that'll last much longer than the vino.
To buy: $110; winc.com.
August Morgan Cocktail Napkins
Elevate her bar cart with a cheeky set of cloth cocktail napkins. Embroidered with phrases like "buzzed" and "down the hatch," they're a playful present she'll reach for in the event of dinner guests.
To buy: $10 for 4; augustmorgan.com.
Caramel Caravan Co. Candies
Gift her with something sweet in the form of individually wrapped caramels. Made from fresh ingredients in innovative flavors like honey lavender and dark chocolate sea salt, our favorite craft caramel company, Caramel Caravan Co., offers edible treats that ship nationwide.
To buy: from $8; caramelcaravan.com.
Aura Digital Photo Frame
This functional digital frame allows you to share and send photos to a frame in another family member's home. As if that high-tech feature wasn't enough, the frame also comes equipped with facial recognition software, so you can create albums of the people you take photos of most often.
To buy: $300; bestbuy.com.
Ready for Anything Pouch
Your MIL has always has your back. She answers your calls, takes care of the kids when you need a night off, hosts festive, fun holidays, and never misses a beat. Give her a sleek pouch that corrals her phone, credit cards, a pen, and other essentials all in one place, so she’ll always be ready for whatever life throws her way.
To buy: $48, anthropologie.com.
Wine Soaps
If some of your most precious moments together have been had while chatting over a glass of wine, give your mother-in-law the next best thing: rejuvenating all-natural scented soaps. Each bar in this set of four features notes from popular red and white varietals.
To buy: $28 for four, uncommongoods.com.
Herb and Vegetable Seeds
A great gift for novice or seasoned gardeners alike, these herb and vegetable seeds come packaged in artful packets ready for gifting. The set includes sustainably grown seeds, from spinach and beets to basil and scallions.
To buy: $40 for 10, food52.com.
Southern Magnolia Tree Sapling
In ancient China, magnolias were considered symbols of a woman’s beauty. Celebrate your mother-in-law's unique beauty with a magnolia tree that arrives ready to be planted.
To buy: $65; food52.com.
Mom’s Little Vase
This handmade vase is perfect for displaying those special little blooms of wildflowers that your kids pick for grandma whenever they visit.
To buy: $20, uncommongoods.com.
‘Maison Jardin’ Votive Candle Set
If flowers are your go-to, consider surprising your mother-in-law with something a little different—but equally satisfying—this year. Each votive in this set of five has sweet floral notes, from sake lemon flower to amaranth and jasmine. Though each candle is only 3 ounces (it’ll fit just about anywhere!), they burn for up to 25 hours.
To buy: $44, voluspa.com.
Flower Families Go Fish Game
She’s always a good sport, enthusiastically joining in the endless rotation of games her grandkids want to play. Give her something she can play with the kids or the grownups. This sophisticated set features beautiful floral illustrations, challenging players to group cards based on floral families.
To buy: $12, amazon.com.
Square Soap Set
When her house is never anything short of immaculate—linens perfectly folded, not a paper out of place—gift her something practical and pretty for her powder room. This set of three vegetable-based soaps, in a hard-to-hate clean scent, can be personalized with a monogram or sequence of one, two, or three initials.
To buy: $45, markandgraham.com.
Literary Candles
With this gift, her reading nook will take on such a cozy vibe that she won’t be able to resist getting lost in the novel of her choice. Available in four scents that each represent a different classic novel.
To buy: $16, uncommongoods.com.
Ankle Length Robe
If she’s always offering to take the kids so you and your sweetie can snag some alone time, show your appreciation (and offer her some relaxation) with a cozy robe. The super soft 100 percent cotton voile fabric will encourage her to put her feet up and indulge in a little r&r. Available in 18 colors and patterns.
To buy: $73; plumprettysugar.com.
The 52 Lists Project
Any listmaker will appreciate this beautiful book, which features 52 prompts—one for each year of the week—that range from the thoughtful (“list the things you are grateful for”) to the aspirational (“list the ways you can rejuvenate your space”).
To buy: $12, amazon.com.