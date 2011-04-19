18 Great Books for Mom for Mother’s Day

It’s no secret that sometimes the hardest person to shop for is also one of the most special: your mom. That’s why whenever we’re in doubt or can’t find that perfect gift for her birthday or Mother’s Day, we look to books. (They’re good for much more than inspiring Mother’s Day quotes.) Whether your mom has only a few precious minutes a week to read, she devotes time every day to devour the latest bestseller, or you’re constantly exchanging mother-daughter books, there are plenty of thoughtful options for books for mom this Mother’s Day.

From cookbooks to historical fiction novels, we’ve got book ideas for moms of all tastes on our list of the best books for moms. When trying to choose a book, remember that being a mom is a lot of hard work: Treat her to some uninterrupted me-time to put up her feet and dive into a new read. If you’re lucky, she’ll let you read her new novel or hilarious autobiography once she’s finished.

