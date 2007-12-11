Throw the Easiest New Year’s Eve Party Ever

Celebrate the new year with these 10 songs:

“Fly Me to the Moon,” Frank Sinatra

“Golden Years,” David Bowie

“It Had to Be You,” Harry Connick Jr.

“Mas Que Nada,” Sergio Mendes, featuring the Black Eyed Peas

“Night Time Is the Right Time,” Ray Charles

“Put Your Records On,” Corinne Bailey Rae

“Rock Steady,” Aretha Franklin

“Save the Last Dance for Me,” Michael Buble

“The Best Is Yet to Come,” Tony Bennett

“Twiggy Twiggy,” Pizzicato 5

To sample and purchase these New Year’s Eve songs, head to the Real Simple-generated iMix on iTunes.com.