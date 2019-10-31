11 Things to Do on Halloween If You're Not Going Trick-or-Treating

Image zoom Getty Images

Whether you're stuck at home because of bad weather or too old to trick-or-treat, there is no shortage of fun Halloween-themed activities to do right from the comfort of your own home.

Decorate Cookies or Cupcakes

It's not Halloween without an abundance of sweets, right? Gather your kids, invite over neighbors, or host a bunch of your friends for a night of decking out cookies or cupcakes (or both!) with icing spiderwebs, candy corn graveyards, and marshmallow ghosts.

RELATED: 15 Decadent Desserts to Make Using Leftover Halloween Candy

Paint (or Carve) Pumpkins

It's never to late to decorate pumpkins—even on Halloween night. If you're stuck inside (or prefer to stay inside), spend the spookiest night of the year painting pumpkins with serious personality. Kids love it, and it's way less messy than carving pumpkins.

Mix Up Some Halloween Cocktails

Who says Halloween can't be for the grownups? You may be living on your own now and wondering how to celebrate Halloween last minute, right from your own house or apartment. Invite your pals over and whip up a batch of Halloween-themed cocktails everyone will love. (They're perfect to sip on while the kids decorate cookies and pumpkins!)

Host a Wine and Candy Tasting Party

Oh, yes, you read that correctly. We know exactly which wines to pair with which classic Halloween candies, and you're going to want to invite over some friends for a very serious, very sophisticated wine-and-candy tasting, fit for a sommelier (well, maybe).

Have a Halloween Movie Marathon

Whatever your pleasure—funny, nostalgic, or absolutely bone-chilling—a Halloween movie is definitely in order if you're staying in this October 31. Want to watch a Halloween movie that won't scar the kids for life? Here are some not-too-scary Halloween flicks the whole family with love.

Or Go to the Movies

No need to watch a scary or themed movie if you're not interested. You might just want to get away from the Halloween mayhem altogether—in which case, head to the movies. Plus, even if you're not a Halloween fanatic, you can still take advantage of the annual excuse to enjoy gobs of candy at the theater.

Curl Up With a Scary Book

On your own this Halloween? Set the mood by lighting a bunch of candles, grabbing a glass of mulled wine or hard cider, and curling up with a blanket and spooky page-turner. Need book recommendations? Here are a few of our favorite psychological thrillers and mysteries to inspire your Halloween read.

Make S'mores

There's nothing like toasting marshmallows over an open fire on a cold, October night (read: s'mores aren't just for summer campfires!). If you and your family aren't all sugared out by the end of the night, this iconic fall dessert is the perfect, hands-on treat to enjoy.

Hand Out Candy to Other Trick-or-Treaters

You can still get in on the trick-or-treating action if you're not going door to door yourself. Make sure you're stocked up on Halloween candy and pass out goodies to the little neighborhood ghosts and goblins who ring your doorbell.

RELATED: 4 Spellbinding Halloween Decorating Ideas for Your Front Door

Have a Game Night

Whether you're with the kids or adult friends, game night is always a good idea—but especially on Halloween. It could be as simple as playing a favorite board game, word game, or card game, but you could also hop on the Fright Night train and host your own Murder Mystery game night or plan a spooky scavenger hunt around the house, backyard, or immediate neighborhood.

Costume Fashion Show

If, for some reason, you and the kids can't make it around the block to trick-or-treat, let them wear their costumes anyway at home to keep the Halloween festivities alive. Set up a Halloween costume fashion show right in your living room so your kids still get to show off their outfits, take photos, and get in the spirit.

RELATED: 31 Simple, Last-Minute Halloween Costumes That Don’t Require a Trip to the Costume Store